As TV nerds, we love awards shows and relaying cool TV facts, and what better way to do that than diving into some statistics about the biggest Emmy winners in TV history? We're here today to explore which shows have taken home the most hardware during TV's biggest night. From sitcoms to procedurals to fantasy epics, these TV series have been rewarded handsomely, and many have broken Emmy records in the process.

As astute TV watchers yourself, you may be able to guess some of the shows that made the cut, though this list features a few surprises, too. Which comedy classic has over 95 Emmys? Which historical drama holds the record for the most wins by a streaming service? Which '80s series was nominated an unprecedented 21 times in its first season? Keep reading to discover the 16 TV shows with the most Emmy wins, and let us know in the comments if you were shocked by anything on (or not on) this list.