The Resident's Chris Harrell Dedication, Explained

It's common for TV shows to pay tribute to someone who was part of the production when they pass away, but sometimes, they make dedications to people who don't seem to have a clear cut connection to the series. That's exactly what happened with the premiere of "The Resident" Season 6, which was dedicated to someone named Chris Harrell.

Nobody called Chris Harrell was ever officially credited with any involvement with "The Resident," and none of the industry members with the same name listed on IMDb appear to be him, or to be deceased. So when he received an In Memoriam at the end of the Season 6 opener "Two Hearts," fans of the show started asking questions. This led to series creator Amy Holden Jones responding to a fan who asked who Harrell was on X. "A long term crew member who was treasured," she replied on the post, which has since been deleted.

It seems as though Harrell was a member of Teamsters Local 728, an Atlanta-based branch of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor group that reps workers in the movie and TV business across Georgia. "The Resident" was filmed in and around Atlanta, so it stands to reason that this is the connection between Harrell and the series, which TVLine ranks among the best medical dramas of all time.