The Resident's Chris Harrell Dedication, Explained
It's common for TV shows to pay tribute to someone who was part of the production when they pass away, but sometimes, they make dedications to people who don't seem to have a clear cut connection to the series. That's exactly what happened with the premiere of "The Resident" Season 6, which was dedicated to someone named Chris Harrell.
Nobody called Chris Harrell was ever officially credited with any involvement with "The Resident," and none of the industry members with the same name listed on IMDb appear to be him, or to be deceased. So when he received an In Memoriam at the end of the Season 6 opener "Two Hearts," fans of the show started asking questions. This led to series creator Amy Holden Jones responding to a fan who asked who Harrell was on X. "A long term crew member who was treasured," she replied on the post, which has since been deleted.
It seems as though Harrell was a member of Teamsters Local 728, an Atlanta-based branch of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor group that reps workers in the movie and TV business across Georgia. "The Resident" was filmed in and around Atlanta, so it stands to reason that this is the connection between Harrell and the series, which TVLine ranks among the best medical dramas of all time.
Chris Harrell was a great role model on set
In May 2022, a GoFundMe was created on behalf of Chris Harrell's family. "We have lost a wonderful man," read the description attached to the campaign, which detailed the union member's cause of death. "Chris Harrell passed away unexpectedly during a medical procedure and leaves behind a loving family and a countless number of friends."
Over $13,000 was ultimately raised to help Harrell's family. One contributor who donated $250 gave a little more insight into Harrell's connection to television. "Chris was truly a great [role] model in the filming industry," they wrote in a note accompanying their donation. "Never a dull moment with this brother, always had a great story to tell. He could make anybody laugh."
We still don't know exactly how Harrell contributed to "The Resident," but it's clear that, whatever he was doing behind the scenes, it was greatly appreciated by those working on the show, right up to the creator herself. Amy Holden Jones cared about everyone who worked on her series, and she paid tribute to them on the day "The Resident" was cancelled. "Today is a day of gratitude for our amazing cast and crew and the life altering experience we shared," she said.