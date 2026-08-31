Whatever Happened To Camila From The Challenge?

She wasn't an OG cast member of "The Challenge," but Brazil-born cast member Camila Nakagawa became a staple of the franchise after making her debut in a spin-off called "Spring Break Challenge 2010." She was one of the winners of that season, which led to her joining the main property. Between 2010 and 2017, Nakagawa competed against her fellow challengers for large cash prizes, taking home the top prizes during the seasons titled "Battle of the Exes" and "Dirty 30." Her last "The Challenge" appearance was back on the "Champs vs. Stars" season, so fans have been curious about her whereabouts. If you've followed her journey on "The Challenge" over the years, then the reason behind her absence probably won't surprise you.

Fans of "The Challenge" may remember Nakagawa for many reasons, but her propensity for conflict might be her most memorable trait. During her run on the show, she was involved in several on-air disputes with various cast members. According to Jemmye Carroll, who also appeared on several seasons of "The Challenge," Nakagawa was actually "banned from MTV" because of her interaction with a crew member. On her web series "Drinks With Jemm," Carroll said that, while filming "Champs vs. Stars," Nakagawa "punched a PA in the face and drove off in a golf cart and almost drove into traffic." According to Carroll, Nakagawa's behavior led to insurance companies refusing to cover the show if she was part of it. "That's why Camila has never been back on MTV," she claimed.