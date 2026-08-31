Whatever Happened To Camila From The Challenge?
She wasn't an OG cast member of "The Challenge," but Brazil-born cast member Camila Nakagawa became a staple of the franchise after making her debut in a spin-off called "Spring Break Challenge 2010." She was one of the winners of that season, which led to her joining the main property. Between 2010 and 2017, Nakagawa competed against her fellow challengers for large cash prizes, taking home the top prizes during the seasons titled "Battle of the Exes" and "Dirty 30." Her last "The Challenge" appearance was back on the "Champs vs. Stars" season, so fans have been curious about her whereabouts. If you've followed her journey on "The Challenge" over the years, then the reason behind her absence probably won't surprise you.
Fans of "The Challenge" may remember Nakagawa for many reasons, but her propensity for conflict might be her most memorable trait. During her run on the show, she was involved in several on-air disputes with various cast members. According to Jemmye Carroll, who also appeared on several seasons of "The Challenge," Nakagawa was actually "banned from MTV" because of her interaction with a crew member. On her web series "Drinks With Jemm," Carroll said that, while filming "Champs vs. Stars," Nakagawa "punched a PA in the face and drove off in a golf cart and almost drove into traffic." According to Carroll, Nakagawa's behavior led to insurance companies refusing to cover the show if she was part of it. "That's why Camila has never been back on MTV," she claimed.
Camila was called out over racist remarks about Leroy
Jemmye Carroll also brought up the controversy surrounding Camila Nakagawa's racist remarks about fellow "The Challenge" cast member Leroy Garrett on "Drinks With Jemm," stating that "Camila's not racist [but] as a woman that looks white there are certain things you cannot say to a Black man." She was referring to an incident that took place during the filming of the "Dirty 30" season, in which the São Paulo native called Garrett a "Black motherf***ing p***y." Nakagawa also said: "It's all about Black motherf***ers like that piece of s**t!"
In November 2021, Garrett called out MTV for not punishing Nakagawa (who went on to win that particular season) and for failing to address the incident in an acceptable manner. Nakagawa apologized and announced that she was taking "anti-racism courses" later that same month. "I don't condone racism and I don't condone what I did," she added (per Us Weekly). "I always had a special place for [Garrett] in my heart. I always loved him so much and I don't even understand why I did what I did. If regret could kill, I'd be dead for sure."
Camila is now concentrating on motherhood
Camila Nakagawa became a mother for the first time in 2020: The former "The Challenge" cast member welcomed a son named Kai Aiden in July of that year. During her pregnancy, Nakagawa was asked if she wished to return to the MTV franchise that made her famous, and she indicated that her plan was to prioritize motherhood. "This is the best decision I've ever made," she told People. "I have so much to look forward to and I want to make sure that I'm bringing this baby into the most amazing life and world that I can."
Nakagawa made several social media posts about her pregnancy and her motherhood journey, but her output pretty much ground to a halt after her racism controversy. Although her Instagram account hasn't been deactivated, the former reality star has it set to private. Her X account is still set to public, but she hasn't used it in years: She last posted in September 2021 (sharing a pair of photos of her posing in red lingerie for a birthday shoot), roughly two months before Leroy Garrett called her and MTV out over her racist rant.