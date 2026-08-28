Jeff Goldblum Guest-Starred In One Of The Simpsons' Most Ambitious Episodes

Years after Jeff Goldblum made his television debut as an extra in "Columbo," he starred in a classic episode of "The Simpsons." In Season 7's "A Fish Called Selma," the Phil Hartman-voiced Troy McClure seduces and marries Selma (Julie Kavner) to cover up the rumors of his sexual attraction to fish, and in the process he wins back the support of his agent MacArthur Parker. Parker previously abandoned McClure, but after the actor's well-publicized marriage, he decides to help him out again.

Parker, voiced by Goldblum, was inspired by a real-life agent that the writers knew and disliked. "I'm not gonna give him the glory of saying who it was," said Bill Oakley, co-showrunner of Seasons 7 and 8, in the episode's behind-the-scenes DVD commentary. "This was inspired by a real, sleazy Hollywood agent, but we changed the design enough that you couldn't recognize him."

Goldblum, in the DVD commentary, joked that Parker would later provide the inspiration for Jeremy Piven's Hollywood agent character in "Entourage." On working on the animated sitcom, Goldblum said, "I love the show, and I love this episode, and I loved doing it," although he noted that there was an unexpected production hiccup involving his character.