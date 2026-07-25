Since premiering in 1989, "The Simpsons" has been hailed as the best animated sitcom of all time. Despite its creative ups-and-downs, the show has stood above other cartoon comedies not just for its humor, but for its heart. The best episodes of "The Simpsons" prove that animated characters can engender just as much empathy as live-action ones, and the show's willingness to explore realistic stories of middle-class life opened the door for other animated programs to move beyond the boundaries of kids entertainment.

One can credit the show's mixture of laughter and pathos to executive producer James L. Brooks, who created some of the best sitcoms ever made ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Taxi") and won Oscars for writing, directing, and producing "Terms of Endearment." In his best films and TV shows, Brooks mined humor from pain (and vice versa), which proved to be a good counterbalance for creator Matt Groening's satirical bent.

Throughout 37 seasons and counting, "The Simpsons" has been whimsical, sardonic, and, ultimately, touching. While some episodes make us laugh with their caustic wit, others make us cry with their insight. Here are the 15 saddest episodes of "The Simpsons," ranked.