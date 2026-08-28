Adam Baldwin And Eric Dane's Pandemic-Fueled Military TV Series Is Streaming On Netflix

The action-packed sci-fi drama "The Last Ship" has a new home on Netflix, and subscribers should rush to watch Eric Dane and Adam Baldwin command the sea. Originally airing on TNT from 2014 to 2018, the five seasons of "The Last Ship" follow the crew of a United States Navy destroyer as it navigates a world in which a pandemic has killed the vast majority of the population.

Given that "The Last Ship" enlisted celebrated action filmmaker Michael Bay as an executive producer, it predictably thrilled audiences with its heart-pounding battle sequences — whether they were close-quarters combat on land, in the air, or at sea. Critic reviews were mixed overall, but the show still earned recognition for its entertainment value.

"The Last Ship" isn't all guns and battles, as the series' high-stakes action all revolves around an in-depth plot to develop a cure and a vaccine for the Red Flu — the virus that has ravaged the Earth. Dane's naval admiral Tom Chandler, Baldwin's admiral Mike Slattery, and Rhona Mitra's Dr. Rachel Scott play vital roles in humanity's effort to overcome such devastating circumstances and defend any hope of a survivable future.