Adam Baldwin And Eric Dane's Pandemic-Fueled Military TV Series Is Streaming On Netflix
The action-packed sci-fi drama "The Last Ship" has a new home on Netflix, and subscribers should rush to watch Eric Dane and Adam Baldwin command the sea. Originally airing on TNT from 2014 to 2018, the five seasons of "The Last Ship" follow the crew of a United States Navy destroyer as it navigates a world in which a pandemic has killed the vast majority of the population.
Given that "The Last Ship" enlisted celebrated action filmmaker Michael Bay as an executive producer, it predictably thrilled audiences with its heart-pounding battle sequences — whether they were close-quarters combat on land, in the air, or at sea. Critic reviews were mixed overall, but the show still earned recognition for its entertainment value.
"The Last Ship" isn't all guns and battles, as the series' high-stakes action all revolves around an in-depth plot to develop a cure and a vaccine for the Red Flu — the virus that has ravaged the Earth. Dane's naval admiral Tom Chandler, Baldwin's admiral Mike Slattery, and Rhona Mitra's Dr. Rachel Scott play vital roles in humanity's effort to overcome such devastating circumstances and defend any hope of a survivable future.
The Last Ship was one of Eric Dane's and Adam Baldwin's best TV shows
As most know, Eric Dane died in February 2026 at age 53 following a two-year battle with ALS. In addition to his roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," the late actor was well-known for his performance in "The Last Ship." As Tom Chandler, the lead of the series, Dane stepped into the shoes of a tough and determined naval leader forced to handle danger and consequential decisions.
Ahead of "The Last Ship" Season 4 in 2017, Dane told Build about what makes Chandler a fascinating character. "He's a badass," he said. "[The writers] do a good job making me look much more badass than I am. ... He's also a very conflicted, reluctant hero, which I find to be interesting. He doesn't want any part of being that guy, and through circumstances beyond his control, he always finds himself right there."
With lives on the line and a cure to protect, Adam Baldwin's Mike Slattery rises through the ranks alongside Chandler on the USS Nathan James. Recognizable on TV in "Firefly" and "Chuck," Baldwin portrayed a battle-tested captain facing plenty of adversity throughout his arc. "Slattery is a man with a family and he wants to get back to them because he loves them and cares about them, but he also has this family that is this crew aboard the ship that he must guide and lead," Baldwin said during a 2014 interview with Collider.