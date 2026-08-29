Melissa Gilbert Guest-Starred On A Hit Sci-Fi Show With Then-Husband Bruce Boxleitner

Back in the mid-'90s, "When Calls the Heart" and "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert made a noteworthy appearance in the cult classic space opera "Babylon 5" — and there was more to her role on the show than met the eye.

Gilbert guest-starred as Anna Sheridan in two episodes of "Babylon 5" Season 3, which aired in 1996. The wife of John Sheridan, who was played by Gilbert's then-husband Bruce Boxleitner, Anna is initially believed to have been killed during an archeological mission. When she reappears near the end of Season 3, she operates undercover at the behest of the Shadows. In the Season 3 finale, Anna brings John to Z'ha'dum, where the Shadows fail to trap him. Instead, John detonates an explosive-rigged ship in the city, killing Anna.

Anna had originally been portrayed by Beth Toussaint in "Babylon 5" Season 2, Episode 2, before Gilbert took over the role beside her real-life husband. Gilbert and Boxleitner tied the knot in 1995; that same year, they welcomed a son, Michael Boxleitner. Their marriage lasted 16 years before Gilbert filed for divorce in 2011, five months after she and Boxleitner publicly separated.