15 Most Frustrating TV Finales Of The 2010s, Ranked

"Community" fans were used to contemplating endings — Dan Harmon's take on higher education was on the cusp of cancellation just about the entire time it was on the air. They had already seen the departure of Donald Glover and Chevy Chase, with Yvette Nicole Brown only appearing in a limited capacity for the final season. Harmon had been fired after Season 3 and then rehired after the creatively lacking fourth season. And the show had moved from NBC to Yahoo! Screen. When the time came to close another season with no assurances about the future, Harmon and company created something with send-off elements. Unfortunately, that effort failed to meet the expectation of a big creative spectacle on par with the show's high-concept hits.

Instead, the final episode of "Community" leaned into a hyper-meta concept that felt more concerned with being smart than being funny or memorable. Partly serving as a treatise on the lame ways shows choose to linger long after their expiration, the show indulged in a series of fake takes on what a Season 7 could look like without putting much energy into what it should look like.

By episode's end, Harmon had squeaked out a solid bit on growing up and letting go as some members of the remaining core group move on with their lives while others stay in place. But with few laughs, the relatively low-key finale felt sadder than fans may have expected. More than a decade later, they're still waiting for the (definitely happening) #AndAMovie to put an appropriate cap on things.