Netflix CEO Says 'Nothing In The Data' Could Have Predicted One Of The Streamer's Biggest Shows

"Squid Game" proved that great TV requires a leap of faith. According to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, "nothing in the data" suggested that the Korean thriller would gain the global following that it did — but when it hit Netflix in September 2021, it became one of the most popular non-English titles on the streaming platform. The series followed Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a chauffeur with a gambling addiction who joins a deadly competition to pay off his debts.

The series' debut season garnered 111 million viewers in fewer than four weeks and elevated Jung-jae's career to new heights, making him the first Asian star to be awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Clearly, the overwhelming reception to the series showed that taking a risk on original storytelling can pay off.

"If anybody made, you know, big creative decisions based only on data, that would be a fool's errand," Sarandos shared during a panel at Express Adda. Although Netflix has reported concerns over its shows' declining retention rates, with fewer audience members coming back for new seasons, "Squid Game" was an exception. Season 3, for instance, secured 60.1 million viewers in the first three days of its release, marking a new record for Netflix.