Netflix Worried About Shows Losing Viewers After One Season, Searching For Answers (Report)
Some recent numbers released by Netflix are showing a disturbing trend for the streaming giant. While they seem to have no trouble getting viewers to show up for a show's premiere season, the streaming service is hemorrhaging viewers when those series return for future seasons. According to a Bloomberg report, Netflix experienced a massive decline in viewership from Season 1 to Season 2 for some of their biggest performers. The hardest hit shows seem to be the comedies. "Beef" just returned from a three year hiatus with a highly regarded second season, but a 70% drop in viewership. Meanwhile, "Running Point" and "The Four Seasons," both of which recently returned after one year away, were hit with 50% drops.
Two live-action remakes of hugely popular anime series also suffered the same fate. "One Piece," which was a top performer for Netflix in 2023, saw a 30% drop in its second season after a three year gap, although it was renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which was a huge hit in 2024, lost 60% of its audience when Season 2 released this year. It doesn't help that the remake was off the air long enough that Aang's actor, Gordon Cormier, went through a growth spurt. Another show with a strong start, "The Night Agent," dropped 50% of its audience between Seasons 1 and 2, which aired two years apart, and yet another 35% for Season 3, which came after only a one year break. TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.
There are several theories as to why Netflix continues to suffer sophomore slumps
If you're noticing a trend a lot of these shows have in common, you're not alone. Extended time off between seasons is being seen as a major reason Netflix has struggled to retain audiences. You don't have to look hard to find comments online suggesting that it's difficult to keep up with a show that takes several years off between seasons. It also doesn't help that Netflix has a history of canceling popular shows out of the blue.
Another possible reason for the dip in viewership could be the binge model that made streaming so popular in the first place. Traditional broadcast television programs drop one episode a week, spread out over eight or nine months, with only a few months off in between. Netflix and other streamers tend to drop entire seasons at once, allowing viewers to run through shows in a matter of days, making the gaps between seasons feel even longer.
Then, there's the glut of online options that viewers have these days. When Netflix launched, they were ahead of the curve when it came to binge watching, but sites like TikTok and YouTube have now caught up. A recent report released by Digital i found that, in 2025, people spent more time watching YouTube than Netflix for the first time ever — a seismic shift that could mean even more trouble for streamers in the future.