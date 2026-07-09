Netflix Worried About Shows Losing Viewers After One Season, Searching For Answers (Report)

Some recent numbers released by Netflix are showing a disturbing trend for the streaming giant. While they seem to have no trouble getting viewers to show up for a show's premiere season, the streaming service is hemorrhaging viewers when those series return for future seasons. According to a Bloomberg report, Netflix experienced a massive decline in viewership from Season 1 to Season 2 for some of their biggest performers. The hardest hit shows seem to be the comedies. "Beef" just returned from a three year hiatus with a highly regarded second season, but a 70% drop in viewership. Meanwhile, "Running Point" and "The Four Seasons," both of which recently returned after one year away, were hit with 50% drops.

Two live-action remakes of hugely popular anime series also suffered the same fate. "One Piece," which was a top performer for Netflix in 2023, saw a 30% drop in its second season after a three year gap, although it was renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which was a huge hit in 2024, lost 60% of its audience when Season 2 released this year. It doesn't help that the remake was off the air long enough that Aang's actor, Gordon Cormier, went through a growth spurt. Another show with a strong start, "The Night Agent," dropped 50% of its audience between Seasons 1 and 2, which aired two years apart, and yet another 35% for Season 3, which came after only a one year break. TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.