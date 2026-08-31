The Addams Family's Morticia, Carolyn Jones, Also Starred In This Forgotten Soap Opera

Carolyn Jones portrayed Myrna Clegg throughout the first year of "Capitol." Shortly after being cast in the role, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Jones opted to keep her diagnosis private, telling others working on the series that she was being treated for ulcers, but her worsening health soon took its toll on her ability to perform in the series.

Toward the end of her time on "Capitol," Jones began performing many of her scenes in a wheelchair. As the cancer progressed, Marla Adams was brought on board to serve as a temporary replacement for Jones as Myrna, substituting in on days when Jones was unable to work. Ultimately, Carolyn Jones died in 1983 at the age of 53, after defying the cancer to continue playing Myrna throughout her final days.

Following her death, a new Myrna was found for "Capitol." Adams had stepped in for Jones while waiting to begin work on another CBS soap, "The Young and the Restless." With Adams unavailable to take on the role in the long term, Myrna was instead recast. The late Marj Dusay took over the role until "Capitol" was canceled in 1987. She would later appear on series including "All My Children," "Guiding Light," and "Days of Our Lives."

Jones will always be remembered as the first live-action Morticia Addams, but her year-long stint on "Capitol" while fighting cancer was a true testament to her dedication to acting.