Dolly Parton, Country Music Icon, Dead At 80
Dolly Parton, whose legendary career in country music propelled her to become a star of TV and movies, died Tuesday, August 25 at the age of 80, her family announced.
"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the country icon's family said in a statement. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."
Parton postponed a number of upcoming Las Vegas shows due to "health challenges." Her sister Freida later took to social media to ask fans for their prayers: "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."
A look back at Dolly Parton's life and career
Born in a two-room log cabin in rural Tennessee in 1946, Parton grew up "dirt poor," by her own description, and began playing guitar and writing songs as a child. She moved to Nashville after graduating high school and became a country music star in the 1970s with self-penned hits like "Jolene" and "Coat of Many Colors." (She also wrote "I Will Always Love You," which became a mega-smash for Whitney Houston in 1992 on "The Bodyguard" soundtrack.) She eventually tallied 44 Top 10 country albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
Her success as a country singer led Parton to Hollywood, making her film debut alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the 1980 comedy "9 to 5." (She also wrote and performed the title song.) It was a box office success and earned Parton a Golden Globe nomination. She went on to star in films like "The Best Little Wh*rehouse in Texas" (opposite Burt Reynolds) and "Rhinestone" (opposite Sylvester Stallone), along with "Steel Magnolias," "Straight Talk" and "Joyful Noise."
Parton also was a familiar face on the small screen, making guest appearances on "Designing Women," "Reba," and "Hannah Montana" (as "Aunt Dolly"). She narrated the NBC special "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," based on her hit song, and appeared in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," a Netflix series revealing the stories behind her most famous songs. She later won an Emmy for her Netflix holiday movie "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and reunited with her "9 to 5" co-stars Fonda and Tomlin in an episode of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie."