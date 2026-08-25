Dolly Parton, Country Music Icon, Dead At 80

Dolly Parton, whose legendary career in country music propelled her to become a star of TV and movies, died Tuesday, August 25 at the age of 80, her family announced.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the country icon's family said in a statement. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

Parton postponed a number of upcoming Las Vegas shows due to "health challenges." Her sister Freida later took to social media to ask fans for their prayers: "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."