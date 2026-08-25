Dolly Parton: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of The Country Music Icon

Dolly Parton, whose legendary career in country music propelled her to become a star of TV and movies, died on August 25 — and tributes are pouring in from those who knew her, worked with her, and loved her.

Parton's family announced the news of her death in an emotional statement on Tuesday, calling the country icon "a rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see."

"Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the statement continued. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

After news of Parton's death spread, country singer and "Happy's Place" star Reba McEntire payed tribute to the late icon on Instagram, writing, "Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you."

McEntire vowed to "remember and cherish every memory and every note" Parton played and sang throughout her decades-long career. "Thank you, Lord, for Dolly," she continued. "She's gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I'll never forget the first time I met you and I'll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you."