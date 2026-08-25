47 Years Ago, A Sitcom Premiered, Flopped, And Fired Four Of Its Cast Members — Including Molly Ringwald

While "The Facts of Life" has a beloved following and was considered a staple of '80s TV, the "Diff'rent Strokes" spin-off debuted 47 years ago to negative reviews and poor Nielsen TV ratings. As a result, NBC retooled the show extensively after Season 1. Four of the original cast members were fired, including Julie Anne Haddock, Julie Piekarski, Felice Schachter and a very young Molly Ringwald.

"Then they changed their minds and then fired me, which was kind of hard as a 12 year old girl," she told People in 2019. "What they said is, they wanted something closer to Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair, they wanted something closer to her age and I was too young at the time. I was a little bit of a different generation."

After the dust settled, the main cast members of "Facts of Life" Season 2 were Charlotte Rae as house mom Edna Garrett, Lisa Whelchel as Blair, Kim Fields as Dorothy 'Tootie' Ramsey, and Mindy Cohn as Natalie Green, while Nancy McKeon joined the cast as infamous bad girl Jo.