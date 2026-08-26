How To Watch Miss USA 2026
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss USA pageant, which means that the 2026 festivities, scheduled for this week, are extra glitzy. In addition to the respective pageants, legacy Miss USA titleholders have also returned for various reunion festivities.
Of course, you can't be a part of the fun if you don't know exactly where to tune in, but don't worry if you're not in the loop. We've compiled everything you need to know about where to watch the Miss USA competitions.
Preliminary pageants took place earlier this week. This year's final showdown — the Miss USA Pageant and Coronation — occurs on Thursday, August 27 at 8 p.m. EST, streamed live on the Queen Beauty Network. While you must be a subscriber to access the competition, the QBN is offering a 30-day free trial.
Where are the pageants happening?
The Miss USA competition isn't held in the same location every year. The 2025 competition took place in Nevada, and for 2026, Florida is hosting the pageants. Specifically, the events are happening in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts official website tells the audience to expect competitions, costume shows, interviews, and various other pageant-related events.
Who is hosting Miss USA for 2026?
The competitors may be the main draw of the Miss USA pageants, but the hosts usher the show along and keep the fans engaged throughout the broadcast, right until the final crowning moment. Therefore, they're one of the most important parts of the spectacle.
For 2026, Miss USA will be hosted by "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering alongside former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore, who also happens to be Miss USA 1993. In 2025, the hosting lineup consisted of Emmanuel Acho and Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan.
Why The CW pulled out of airing Miss USA 2026
Despite a previous arrangement between The CW and the Miss USA Organization, the network isn't airing the pageants for 2026. Taking to their Instagram stories, reps from Miss USA made the shocking announcement mere days before the broadcast was to take place.
According to their statement a "contractual issue with our production arrangements" surfaced in recent weeks (via EW). "Since then, our team has worked diligently to explore options that would allow us to continue with a live broadcast on The CW," they continued. "Unfortunately, we were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms for this year's event."
Individuals speaking on behalf of Miss USA also noted their gratitude for The CW, which has aired the pageants in the past. They also revealed that they're open to partnering with the network again in the future. Meanwhile, reps from The CW also confirmed their decision to not air this year's respective pageants but wished all the contestants well.