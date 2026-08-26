How To Watch Miss USA 2026

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss USA pageant, which means that the 2026 festivities, scheduled for this week, are extra glitzy. In addition to the respective pageants, legacy Miss USA titleholders have also returned for various reunion festivities.

Of course, you can't be a part of the fun if you don't know exactly where to tune in, but don't worry if you're not in the loop. We've compiled everything you need to know about where to watch the Miss USA competitions.

Preliminary pageants took place earlier this week. This year's final showdown — the Miss USA Pageant and Coronation — occurs on Thursday, August 27 at 8 p.m. EST, streamed live on the Queen Beauty Network. While you must be a subscriber to access the competition, the QBN is offering a 30-day free trial.