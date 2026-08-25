Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series?

Don't go handing Jean Smart the Emmy just yet, though. Her four competitors are all Emmy veterans, starting with Lisa Kudrow, who has nabbed her third Emmy nomination for playing sitcom actress Valerie Cherish in the third and final season of HBO's "The Comeback." (Oh, and she also landed six nominations and a win for a little show called "Friends.") Quinta Brunson is nominated for the sixth straight year (with a win in 2023) for playing schoolteacher Janine Teagues on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," and Ayo Edebiri scored her fourth nod overall (with a supporting actress win in 2023) for playing chef Sydney on Hulu's "The Bear."

Elle Fanning is the only one in this category to be nominated for a role for the first time — she's nominated for playing the title character in Apple TV's "Margo's Got Money Troubles" — but she was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2022 for Hulu's "The Great," so she's not exactly a rookie, either.

But now it's your turn to play Emmy voter: Does Smart deserve to make it five-for-five? Or would you rather see someone else win Emmy gold this time? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.