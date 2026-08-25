Save The Dates: Backrooms Hits Streaming, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Trailer, And More

Now you can be terrified in the comfort of your own home: The A24 horror hit "Backrooms" will make its streaming debut Friday, September 25 on HBO Max, followed by a linear premiere on Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

In the film from first-time feature director Kane Parsons, "a strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading to an endless network of interconnected rooms where time bends and the only thing scarier than getting lost is the sense that something is lying in wait," according to the official synopsis.

The ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor ("The Man Who Fell to Earth"), Renate Reinsve ("Presumed Innocent"), Mark Duplass ("The Creep Tapes"), Finn Bennett ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), and Lukita Maxwell ("Shrinking"). "Backrooms" debuted in theaters in May and became a surprise smash, earning nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office and topping "Marty Supreme" to become A24's highest grossing release of all time.