Save The Dates: Backrooms Hits Streaming, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Trailer, And More
Now you can be terrified in the comfort of your own home: The A24 horror hit "Backrooms" will make its streaming debut Friday, September 25 on HBO Max, followed by a linear premiere on Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. on HBO.
In the film from first-time feature director Kane Parsons, "a strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading to an endless network of interconnected rooms where time bends and the only thing scarier than getting lost is the sense that something is lying in wait," according to the official synopsis.
The ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor ("The Man Who Fell to Earth"), Renate Reinsve ("Presumed Innocent"), Mark Duplass ("The Creep Tapes"), Finn Bennett ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), and Lukita Maxwell ("Shrinking"). "Backrooms" debuted in theaters in May and became a surprise smash, earning nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office and topping "Marty Supreme" to become A24's highest grossing release of all time.
In other scheduling news...
- Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of the animated "Stranger Things" offshoot "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," premiering Thursday, September 17 on the streamer. In Season 2, "with Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town," per the official logline.
- Seven new episodes of stand-up comic Kevin Hart's interview series "Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls" will premiere Sunday, September 20 on Netflix, with Hart joining world-class athletes like Serena Williams, Rob Gronkowski, and Novak Djokovic "for unforgettable conversations in ice tubs filled with humor, heart, and unexpected moments."
- The six-part docuseries "Archive X: Unexplained Phenomena" will premiere Thursday, October 1 at 10 p.m. on SundanceTV, AMC+ and All Reality, with new episodes airing weekly. Hosted by professor Jeffrey J. Kripal, the show invites "everyday individuals, many of whom have never spoken publicly before, to reveal their new and personal encounters with unexplained phenomena."
- Netflix has announced premiere dates for four new documentaries "celebrating some of comedy's most influential voices": "Who Is Martin Mull?" on Wednesday, October 7; "Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald" on Friday, October 16; "Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story" on Friday, October 23; and "SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of" on Friday, October 30.
- Paramount+ has released a trailer for the Tommy Davidson-led "Martin" spin-off, "The Varnell Hill Show," premiering Tuesday, September 1: