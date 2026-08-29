5 Best Kyle Chandler TV Shows, Ranked

The highly anticipated TV series "Lanterns" premiered on HBO Max earlier this month, and with it, actor Kyle Chandler has another hit show on his hands. Chandler, who plays Hal Jordan on "Lanterns," should be able to handle the pressure, though, as this is not his first time in the lead role of a popular TV show.

Chandler started his acting career in the late 1980s after being signed through ABC's new talent program, picking up various roles in both film and television before he landed his first main role on the TV show "Homefront" in 1991. Chandler's career truly began to take off in the 2000s after he was cast as Coach Eric Taylor in "Friday Night Lights."

Many people may recognize Chandler from his infamous film roles, especially as part of the award-winning ensemble cast in 2012's "Argo." But in case you want to know more about Chandler's TV work, we've ranked what we think are his top five TV shows below.