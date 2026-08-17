Lanterns Premiere Recap: HBO's Green Lantern Series Kicks Off With A Shocking Death And A Huge Mystery — Plus, Grade It!

The next morning, John retrieves Hal from the sheriff's department — where Kerry kept him in a broom closet, because OF COURSE she saw through his ruse — and Hal is arraigned. A local lawyer steps up during the proceedings and offers to represent Hal, who hires him on the spot; the lawyer is Billy Macon (Jason Ritter, "Matlock"), and he happens to be Kerry's husband. After Billy gets Hal released, he invites them to his father's ranch that night for dinner. His father is a huge Green Lantern fan, he explains, and really wants to meet the hero himself.

The vibes at the dinner are weird from the moment Hal and John arrive on the property, where armed men guard the road in. Kerry and Billy are there to greet the pair, though she seems less into the evening than her husband is. Inside, John and Hal meet Will Macon (Garret Dillahunt, "Raising Hope"), who exudes an insane amount of self-assuredness. As they talk, Will says he's a caretaker for the property, which belongs to someone he can't name thanks to a non-disclosure agreement. Hal thinks perhaps something more sinister is going on — like maybe they're amid a militia that's about to get raided by the government — but Will scoffs: What he's really concerned with, he finally says, is that aliens are coming to take over Earth as we know it.

Will is convinced that the man in the holding cell is part of an alien advance team, and he's willing to clear the path so that Hal can interrogate him. But when Hal wonders what Will wants in exchange, Will is vague.

Meanwhile, John is showing Kerry and Billy's kid how to throw a football when the boy yells, "Grandma!" And sure enough, he's referring to John's hookup from the night before, who's sauntering up to the house. She introduces herself as Zoe Macon, Will's wife, giving John a knowing look as she does so.

By the time the awkward night is over, all Will will cop to is that he and Hal share a desire "to protect the planet from anybody not born on it." Oy, this guy. Then he makes a veiled comment to John that hints he knows what went on between him and Zoe. As the Lanterns leave, Hal wonders what's up, and John fills him in on his parking lot dalliance with Zoe. "Jesus Christ, we've only been here 24 hours!" Hal crows. "I"m impressed!"