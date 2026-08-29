Why Tyland Lannister From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

Jefferson Hall probably looks familiar in his role as Tyland Lannister on "House of the Dragon" — and not just because he also plays his character's twin brother Jason Lannister. The British actor has had quite a few film and TV roles you may recognize him from, prior to entering the TV universe based on the books by George R.R. Martin.

Hall's most notable role prior to "House of Dragon" was as Haakon Chevalier in Christopher Nolan's 2023 film "Oppenheimer." Hall also had a small role in another Nolan project, 2020's "Tenet," where he played a well-dressed man with no character name. Hall also appeared as Aaron Korey in the 2018 "Halloween" movie. As far as TV roles, Hall has acted in several series, including "Taboo," "Devs," and "Vikings."

Somewhat shockingly, Hall also had a small role in the original "Game of Thrones" TV series as Ser Hugh of the Vale. Fortunately, this previous appearance did not stop Hall from being cast in another Westeros role. It likely helps that his "Game of Thrones" character was an early casualty of The Mountain.