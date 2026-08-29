Why Tyland Lannister From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
Jefferson Hall probably looks familiar in his role as Tyland Lannister on "House of the Dragon" — and not just because he also plays his character's twin brother Jason Lannister. The British actor has had quite a few film and TV roles you may recognize him from, prior to entering the TV universe based on the books by George R.R. Martin.
Hall's most notable role prior to "House of Dragon" was as Haakon Chevalier in Christopher Nolan's 2023 film "Oppenheimer." Hall also had a small role in another Nolan project, 2020's "Tenet," where he played a well-dressed man with no character name. Hall also appeared as Aaron Korey in the 2018 "Halloween" movie. As far as TV roles, Hall has acted in several series, including "Taboo," "Devs," and "Vikings."
Somewhat shockingly, Hall also had a small role in the original "Game of Thrones" TV series as Ser Hugh of the Vale. Fortunately, this previous appearance did not stop Hall from being cast in another Westeros role. It likely helps that his "Game of Thrones" character was an early casualty of The Mountain.
Jefferson Hall said playing twins is hard, but the writing makes it easier
Playing twins may sound like an exciting challenge for some actors, but for Jefferson Hall, it was not an easy process. Hall described the difficulties in a 2022 interview with Vulture: "It's not easy. It's a nightmare," he said when asked if CGI made playing twins easier. He then added that he was thankful for a "wonderful chap named Andy who was playing the other brother" at times, someone he could play off as he moved between Tyland and Jason Lannister.
Hall ultimately credited the writing of the characters with making it easier to adopt the distinct personalities of each brother: "It's hugely supported by the writing, which was very clear," he said in the interview. "In George's world, the firstborn twin is the one that gets all the perks, receives the majority of the inheritance and the kingdom. Being a minute older, Jason has grown up with this sense of entitlement that he will be the Lord of Casterly Rock and Tyland will not."
Hall then added that Tyland, in contrast, "developed perseverance" and was "working hard to get what he wants by his own merit."