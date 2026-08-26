"Survivor 50" may be done and dusted, but the competition rages on: It's time to meet the very first cast of the show's forthcoming Open Era!

CBS and host Jeff Probst unveiled the 21 new castaways Wednesday via YouTube livestream. The new players (not a single returnee in the bunch) are hitting the sands of Fiji to compete in "Survivor 51" which debuts on the Eye Network Wednesday, September 23, at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere. (Episodes will return to their 90-minute length beginning September 30.)

What do we know about the Open Era? Not much yet. But "every twist, every idol, and every advantage in the series' history could come into play, in any order and without warning," according to a release sent by the "Survivor" gods.

The newbies below include a pro wrestler, sociology professor, medical student, baseball executive, and a voice actress who appeared in five episodes of "The Boys." They will soon embark on the adventure of a lifetime testing their endurance, strategy, and willpower to see which one of them can Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast their way to the Sole Survivor title and $1 million grand prize. (Watch our interview with outgoing champ Aubry Bracco here.)

Ready to meet the new crop of castaways? Scroll down to see their photos and bios, then let us know your super-early thoughts in the comments!

Robert Voets/CBS



