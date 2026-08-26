Survivor 51 Cast Includes A Pro Wrestler, Baseball Executive, And A Voice Actress Who Appeared On The Boys — See Open Era's First Photos
"Survivor 50" may be done and dusted, but the competition rages on: It's time to meet the very first cast of the show's forthcoming Open Era!
CBS and host Jeff Probst unveiled the 21 new castaways Wednesday via YouTube livestream. The new players (not a single returnee in the bunch) are hitting the sands of Fiji to compete in "Survivor 51" which debuts on the Eye Network Wednesday, September 23, at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere. (Episodes will return to their 90-minute length beginning September 30.)
What do we know about the Open Era? Not much yet. But "every twist, every idol, and every advantage in the series' history could come into play, in any order and without warning," according to a release sent by the "Survivor" gods.
The newbies below include a pro wrestler, sociology professor, medical student, baseball executive, and a voice actress who appeared in five episodes of "The Boys." They will soon embark on the adventure of a lifetime testing their endurance, strategy, and willpower to see which one of them can Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast their way to the Sole Survivor title and $1 million grand prize. (Watch our interview with outgoing champ Aubry Bracco here.)
Ready to meet the new crop of castaways? Scroll down to see their photos and bios, then let us know your super-early thoughts in the comments!
Aaliyah Puglia
Age: 24
Hometown: Gloucester City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: Chef
Alexis Levine
Age: 34
Hometown: Atlanta
Current Residence: Atlanta
Occupation: Criminal defense attorney
An 'Thien An' Nguyen
Age: 24
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
Occupation: Medical student
Ana Sani
Age: 34
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Voice actress
Angelica 'Jelly' Loblack
Age: 29
Hometown: Garland, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.
Current Residence: Bloomington, Ind.
Occupation: Sociology professor
Brady Booker
Age: 27
Hometown: La Salle, Ill.
Current Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: Pro wrestler
Carter Krull
Age: 24
Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa
Current Residence: Sioux Falls, S.D.
Occupation: Livestock farmer
Cristian Chavez
Age: 26
Hometown: Salt Lake City
Current Residence: Salt Lake City
Occupation: Head of HR
Danny 'Kilby' Kilby
Age: 30
Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Game designer
Devin Way
Age: 33
Hometown: Lufkin, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Actor
Eric Macksoud
Age: 34
Hometown: Lincoln, R.I.
Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Conn.
Occupation: Mental health counselor
Jenna Doore
Age: 30
Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio
Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio
Occupation: Wedding photographer
Kristin Flickinger
Age: 49
Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
Current Residence: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Occupation: Crisis management
Lewis Kelly
Age: 28
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA
Occupation: Farmer
Linnea Capobianco
Age: 25
Hometown: Kearny, N.J.
Current Residence: Jersey City, N.J.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Maggie Nestor
Age: 40
Hometown: Middleway, W.Va.
Current Residence: Charlestown, W.Va.
Occupation: Farmer
Mike Pinsky
Age: 32
Hometown: New York City
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Baseball executive
Ori Jean-Charles
Age: 27
Hometown: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Current Residence: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Patt Cannaday
Age: 33
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Federal prosecutor
Rob Antonson
Age: 40
Hometown: Johnston, R.I.
Current Residence: Cumberland, R.I.
Occupation: Airline gate agent
Sharonda Cox
Age: 34
Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.
Current Residence: Richmond, Ky.
Occupation: Resident, OBGYN