Survivor 51 Cast Includes A Pro Wrestler, Baseball Executive, And A Voice Actress Who Appeared On The Boys — See Open Era's First Photos

By Nick Caruso
The cast of Survivor 51 Robert Voets/CBS

"Survivor 50" may be done and dusted, but the competition rages on: It's time to meet the very first cast of the show's forthcoming Open Era!

CBS and host Jeff Probst unveiled the 21 new castaways Wednesday via YouTube livestream. The new players (not a single returnee in the bunch) are hitting the sands of Fiji to compete in "Survivor 51" which debuts on the Eye Network Wednesday, September 23, at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere. (Episodes will return to their 90-minute length beginning September 30.) 

What do we know about the Open Era? Not much yet. But "every twist, every idol, and every advantage in the series' history could come into play, in any order and without warning," according to a release sent by the "Survivor" gods. 

The newbies below include a pro wrestler, sociology professor, medical student, baseball executive, and a voice actress who appeared in five episodes of "The Boys." They will soon embark on the adventure of a lifetime testing their endurance, strategy, and willpower to see which one of them can Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast their way to the Sole Survivor title and $1 million grand prize. (Watch our interview with outgoing champ Aubry Bracco here.)

Ready to meet the new crop of castaways? Scroll down to see their photos and bios, then let us know your super-early thoughts in the comments!

Robert Voets/CBS


Aaliyah Puglia

Aaliyah Puglia Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24
Hometown: Gloucester City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: Chef

Alexis Levine

Alexis Levine Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 34
Hometown: Atlanta
Current Residence: Atlanta
Occupation: Criminal defense attorney

An 'Thien An' Nguyen

An 'Thien An' Nguyen Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
Occupation: Medical student

Ana Sani

Ana Sani Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 34
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Voice actress

Angelica 'Jelly' Loblack

Angelica 'Jelly' Loblack Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 29
Hometown: Garland, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.
Current Residence: Bloomington, Ind.
Occupation: Sociology professor

Brady Booker

Brady Booker Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 27
Hometown: La Salle, Ill.
Current Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: Pro wrestler

Carter Krull

Carter Krull Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 24
Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa
Current Residence: Sioux Falls, S.D.
Occupation: Livestock farmer

Cristian Chavez

Cristian Chavez Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 26
Hometown: Salt Lake City
Current Residence: Salt Lake City
Occupation: Head of HR

Danny 'Kilby' Kilby

Danny 'Kilby' Kilby Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 30
Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Game designer

Devin Way

Devin Way Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 33
Hometown: Lufkin, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Actor

Eric Macksoud

Eric Macksoud Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 34
Hometown: Lincoln, R.I.
Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Conn.
Occupation: Mental health counselor

Jenna Doore

Jenna Doore Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 30
Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio
Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio
Occupation: Wedding photographer

Kristin Flickinger

Kristin Flickinger Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 49
Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
Current Residence: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Occupation: Crisis management

Lewis Kelly

Lewis Kelly Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 28
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA
Occupation: Farmer

Linnea Capobianco

Linnea Capobianco Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 25
Hometown: Kearny, N.J.
Current Residence: Jersey City, N.J.
Occupation: Entrepreneur

Maggie Nestor

Maggie Nestor Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 40
Hometown: Middleway, W.Va.
Current Residence: Charlestown, W.Va.
Occupation: Farmer

Mike Pinsky

Mike Pinsky Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 32
Hometown: New York City
Current Residence: New York City
Occupation: Baseball executive

Ori Jean-Charles

Ori Jean-Charles Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 27
Hometown: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Current Residence: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal trainer

Patt Cannaday

Patt Cannaday Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 33
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Federal prosecutor

Rob Antonson

Rob Antonson Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 40
Hometown: Johnston, R.I.
Current Residence: Cumberland, R.I.
Occupation: Airline gate agent

Sharonda Cox

Sharonda Cox Robert Voets/CBS

Age: 34
Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.
Current Residence: Richmond, Ky.
Occupation: Resident, OBGYN

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