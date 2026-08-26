Save The Dates: Anthony Mackie/Jamie Dornan Apple Thriller, Reasonable Doubt Season 4, And More
The eight-episode heist drama "12 12 12," starring Anthony Mackie ("Twisted Metal") and Jamie Dornan ("The Tourist"), will debut on Apple TV November 13 with its first two episodes. One additional episode will follow every Friday through December 25.
Each episode "unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days following the heist," according to the official logline. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan) engaged in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse across Europe, culminating in a raid on a bank vault beneath the streets of Zurich.
In addition to Mackie and Dornan, the cast includes Jack Kesy ("Hellboy: The Crooked Man"), Agathe Rousselle ("Titane"), Sallie Harmsen ("Blade Runner 2049"), José Garcia ("Now You See Me"), and Kali Reis ("True Detective"), among others.
The series is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Watch a teaser above.
In other scheduling news...
- "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 5, consisting of five episodes, will drop Thursday, September 10 on Hulu. Watch a trailer:
- BritBox has released a trailer for "Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence," a contemporary, six-part adaptation of Christie novels and short stories starring Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor"), Josh Dylan ("The Buccaneers"), and Imelda Staunton ("The Crown") ahead of its Wednesday, September 15 premiere.
- The HBO docuseries "JAŸ-Z IN 8," featuring "a candid and intimate conversation" between JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin, will premiere September 18 at 9 p.m. Two episodes will air each Friday, culminating in an October 9 finale. Watch a trailer:
- "Reasonable Doubt" Season 4 — featuring new recurring guest stars La La Anthony, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon, Meagan Good, and Rutina Wesley — will premiere Tuesday, October 6 on Hulu.
- The Leighton Meester-Jared Padalecki rom-com "Guarding Stars" will begin streaming Wednesday, November 18. Per Netflix, "the holiday romance flips the classic bodyguard trope on its head, following a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect a charming movie star over the holidays, with predictably complicated results."