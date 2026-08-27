Quote Of The Day By Theo James: 'Everybody Has A Bit Of Body Armor They Wear To Protect Themselves, And Love Is About Trying To Break It Down...'

Theo James got started in film and TV in 2010 and has since become one of the most recognizable British stars. His popularity exploded from roles in films such as "The Inbetweeners Movie" and the "Divergent" trilogy, as well as the action-horror series "Underworld." His career has continued to grow in the last decade thanks to a handful of buzzy roles on TV series, including "The White Lotus," one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max. He also starred in "The Time Traveler's Wife" alongside Rose Leslie.

The actor is currently the face of Netflix's Guy Ritchie gangster series "The Gentlemen," which was recently renewed for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere. He plays Eddie Horniman, the heir to a wealthy British estate who discovers that his late father had teamed up with a gang to run a secret marijuana farm. Season 2, which premieres on Thursday, September 3, will see Eddie dive deeper into the U.K.'s criminal underbelly.

In addition to appearing on screen, James has also dabbled in voice acting, playing a young Vesemir in Netflix's "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and Rek'yr in "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance." He even voiced the terrifying Sentinel-human-hybrid villain Bastion in Season 1 of Disney+'s "X-Men '97."

While we await the return of "The Gentlemen," we're turning to James for today's quote of the day.