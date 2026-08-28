Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Cast Talks Cow Stomachs, Free-Fall Stunts — Plus, Big Bang Theory Star Returns In Episode 6

"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" Episode 6 marks the second appearance by a legacy cast member, who helps solidify for our titular hero that, yes, he really ought to take this whole saving the universe thing seriously.

Kunal Nayyar's Raj might've been killed off in the post-apocalyptic universe, but the "Big Bang Theory" character is very much alive in this one, warning that entire galaxies are already disappearing — and that it may only be hundreds — not millions, not thousands, but just hundreds — of years before the entire universe ceases to exist.

But other than that, everything seems pretty much back to normal in this episode... except for the fact that humans descended from cows. That includes Stuart and Denise, who spend one of the episode's more intimate scenes lying in bed, contemplating their future together... while chewing their cuds.

Was that among the stranger acting notes that Kevin Sussman and Lauren Lapkus have ever received?

"Yeah, I think that could definitely be at the top of the list — to vomit more clearly or for longer into your mouth," Lapkus tells TVLine.

"In the most romantic scene," Sussman emphasizes.

"Yeah, because that's one of our most grounded scenes, somehow, is when we're laying in bed talking about the future and stuff," Lapkus says. "And then we're also chewing our cuds. So, yeah... I guess everything about this show is weird."