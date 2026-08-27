Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Introduces A Doctor From The Original Series

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Is there a doctor on the ship? Yes, there are several, actually, this week on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In Thursday's episode, the Enterprise faced a crisis when a space vortex threatened to pull them inside, turning the episode into a real-time thriller with only 40 minutes to save the ship. In the chaos, Dr. M'Benga was crushed by a large table, with Chapel fighting to save his life. But earlier, M'Benga revealed he was thinking of leaving the Enterprise, and another doctor came on board in a shift change as a potential replacement: Dr. Phil Boyce, played by Brian Markinson. (You may remember Markinson for playing another TV doctor: Don Draper's neighbor Arnold Rosen on "Mad Men.")

Boyce was a bit of a jerk, actually, telling Chapel to leave M'Benga for dead when she reported his dire condition. (She didn't listen, thankfully.) But Boyce isn't just some random one-off character: He actually served as the Enterprise's chief medical officer a long time ago... on the original "Star Trek" TV series.