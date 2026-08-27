Mindhunter's Cancellation Explained By Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

"Mindhunter" Season 3 never made it to the light of day, but that doesn't mean that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos didn't want it to. During a panel held by The Indian Express, Sarandos indicated that David Fincher's schedule was the main reason why the series went on an indefinite hiatus. "We always anticipated there would be a third season, and he got very busy making a film," Sarandos said. "And David is an unbelievably meticulous creator, so he couldn't do two things at the same time, and he certainly didn't want to shortchange either one."

The series followed the early stages of criminal profiling, with FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) unpacking the behavioral patterns and mindset of serial killers on the loose. It also drew audiences in by focusing on how each case affected Ford and his colleagues on a personal level.

For a while, many assumed that "Mindhunter" was canceled too soon over budget constraints. After all, Fincher himself suggested that the series' viewership didn't match up with production costs during an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche in 2023. "I'm very proud of the first two seasons. But it's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3]," Fincher said.