5 TV Shows Netflix Canceled Too Soon (But Are Still Worth Watching)

Considering the world was still grieving the end of "Stranger Things," it was quite fitting that one of the Duffer brothers' next projects, "The Boroughs," was about coping with grief. The series follows Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina), who moves into the titular retirement community after the death of his wife, Lilly (Jane Kaczmarek). But, he soon discovers that the elderly residents are being led on by a brood of monsters.

It balances heart and heartbreak in equal measure, as Sam and a handful of his fellow residents try to peel back the mystery surrounding the Boroughs. The isolated setting works brilliantly to serve its eccentric characters (and creatures). Molina might be best known for his role as the iconic "Spider-Man" villain, Doctor Octopus, but he's doing some excellent work as a grieving husband. By the end of the show, he not only figures out what's going on in the community, he's come to terms with losing Lilly.

Perhaps it was too soon after "Stranger Things" for it to be a success, but the stage was set for the story to continue with an intriguing cliffhanger for Sam. Unfortunately, subscribers will never know if his clash with the creatures has really changed him into something else, or if it was all in his head. The eight-episode series reportedly cost Netflix upwards of $80 million, which is why it was canceled.