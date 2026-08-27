Married At First Sight Season 20 Finale: Who Broke Up? Who Stayed Married?

Adam and Marissa seemed to have promise from the beginning: They each shared an affinity for vapid, internet slang — "we're full sending it," "we've got a vibe," and "we're cooked" were common phrases exchanged between these two — and they met in real life years before the experiment. They had flirted at a bar, but neither ever followed up. Given that Adam and Marissa possessed some kind of real-life attraction to each other, I was hopeful these two would make it!

But throughout much of their relationship, Adam pushed Marissa to become the woman he wanted her to be, rather than appreciating the woman that she is. It became clear rather quickly that Adam wasn't looking for a partner. He was looking for a sidekick to bring along on all of his own life adventures. He had little to no curiosity about Marissa; he paid no mind to what she liked or who she was outside of the experiment, and he became obsessed with making her love pickle ball. (I wish I was joking.)

Marissa hardly ever pushed back on Adam's demands of going "full send" on everything they did together, allowing him to drag her along on all kinds of experiences that she didn't care for. She surprised us all when, on Decision Day, she accused him of burying his feelings too deep, and wasting his life away trying to optimize every single moment of every single day. She finally confirmed what viewers had assumed all along: For Marissa, their marriage had been a lonely and miserable experience.

"Deep down, I knew it wouldn't work the moment I tried to fix myself to be loved by you," she said. "So here I am, full sending it to a no."

The pair walked away as exes — but not before Adam could gift Marissa an ice cream maker to make "healthy protein ice cream." At the reunion, Adam and Marissa had more animosity toward each other than we had seen during the season, and Adam introduced his new girlfriend who cheered him on from the audience. (Some cast members didn't believe the authenticity of that relationship, alleging that it was merely a publicity stunt to help improve his image — and I share that skepticism!)