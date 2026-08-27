Married At First Sight Season 20 Finale: Who Broke Up? Who Stayed Married?
"Married at First Sight" has delivered much worth celebrating this year, including a landmark 20th season and a pair of new experts. But now that the Season 20 finale has dropped, it's time to face some of the harder truths: Which couples broke up on Decision Day? (Spoiler alert: There were quite a few!)
Season 20 of the reality series — the second since the show moved to Peacock — brought us to Seattle, where new experts Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz introduced us to plenty of hopeful singles, all of whom walked down the aisle to marry a person they'd never met. Most of the marriages were rocky, and many didn't last. From Felipe's outlandish proclamation at a group dinner to Marissa's jet-ski ride from hell, this season delivered plenty of memorable moments that made us root for — and against! — love.
Since the rollercoaster ride is finally over, keep scrolling to find out how each "Married at First Sight" couple ended up, whether they parted ways mid-experiment, broke up on Decision Day, or decided to stay in it for the long haul.
Nick and Courtney
Before we get into who broke up on Decision Day, we have to address all the couples that didn't make it to the end of the experiment.
First up, Nick and Courtney, who were never able to spark up a real connection. Courtney had some made-up beef with Nick from the start, but Nick also raised red flags after he revealed he's previously participated on multiple dating shows. During their short marriage, Courtney begged for more out of Nick, while Nick pleaded with Courtney to simply accept him as he was.
The pair ultimately agreed to call things off in Episode 14. There was no single conflict that led to their divorce. Instead, the pair just didn't mesh well and recognized that continuing on in the experiment would simply be an exercise in stubborn commitment. They each knew there was nothing to salvage.
At the reunion, the pair seemed cordial enough. Courtney announced she had a new boyfriend, and Nick shared he'd gone to therapy and was dating again.
Devin and Caitlin
Next, we've got Devin and Caitlin, who broke up in Episode 17 at the tail-end of the couples retreat. Caitlin proved to be a tough nut to crack when it came to emotional and physical intimacy, so these two never developed a close relationship. By the end of their time together, Caitlin had claimed she developed real feelings for her husband, but Devin never truly felt accepted or appreciated.
Everything came to a head during the retreat, when Devin accused Caitlin of flirting with Mecca, one of the other married contestants. (Normally I would never side with a man on matters of the heart, but I have to say, Caitlin and Mecca were looking pretty cozy together out by that bonfire!) The accusation caused a huge conflict, with both Devin and Caitlin ultimately spewing expletives at each other.
The next morning, all signs of love and respect had officially washed away. Devin told Caitlin, "We have nothing to hold onto in this relationship and you have given me nothing." He told her he was done, and proceeded to laugh through Caitlin's own speech about their relationship's shortcomings.
Felipe and Tori
Tori and Felipe arguably had the most tumultuous marriage because they were always on drastically different pages, and Felipe's antics left Tori constantly questioning his level of commitment. While Tori consistently demonstrated respect for their unconventional marriage, Felipe was a loose cannon who blindsided his wife with wild confessions in various group settings. Most memorably, he announced at a group dinner that he wasn't sure if he was ready for marriage because he so thoroughly enjoys sleeping with multiple women. (This is after the man elected to enter an arranged marriage, mind you!)
Tori tried to break it off with Felipe after she felt disrespected by him yet again at the group retreat, but he managed to convince her that their marriage was worth fighting for. Everything finally came crumbling apart the night before Decision Day, when Tori recorded a diary cam confessional saying that Felipe told her something off-camera that was unforgivable.
Thursday's Season 20 finale revealed what Felipe had said: He told Tori he had thought "constantly" about cheating on her during their marriage. She wondered aloud whether he had entered the experiment under false pretenses, hoping to gain clout for a supposed political career in the future. (I'm just as confused as you are!)
Unsurprisingly, Felipe professed his love for Tori on Decision Day, refusing to be the bad guy in this story. Tori, on the other hand, elected to part ways with him and admitted at the reunion that she wished she had ended things much sooner. Meanwhile, Felipe claimed at the reunion that he fabricated having thoughts of cheating so Tori would break up with him, and the political career comment was apparently a joke.
Mecca and BelleJolie
BelleJolie spent the entire experiment wearing rose-colored glasses, attributing all of Mecca's bad behavior to self-sabotage. Mecca seems to have the capacity to be in a healthy, loving relationship, and for much of the experiment he was a good husband to BelleJolie. But out of nowhere, he would say unnecessarily hurtful things, often about BelleJolie's appearance. He told her he wasn't initially attracted to her on their wedding day, said he didn't know if she was attractive enough for him in general, and told a gaggle of giggling men on the couples retreat that he desired a woman more well-endowed than his wife.
Despite all of those missteps, BelleJolie saw only the best in her husband. On Decision Day, both parties elected to stay married. By the time they sat down for the reunion, however, the couple revealed that they had decided to a divorce only a few weeks after filming wrapped.
After the cameras went down, BelleJolie had time to process all that happened, and she felt like she let too much slide during the early days of their marriage. Plus, once production stopped, BelleJolie said Mecca's behavior only got worse. He would repeatedly call her his ex's name whenever he was drinking, and he would blatantly flirt with other women when they were in public together. The reunion allowed BelleJolie the opportunity to finally stand up for herself, but both she and Mecca said they've spoken since their break-up and remain on relatively good terms.
Adam and Marissa
Adam and Marissa seemed to have promise from the beginning: They each shared an affinity for vapid, internet slang — "we're full sending it," "we've got a vibe," and "we're cooked" were common phrases exchanged between these two — and they met in real life years before the experiment. They had flirted at a bar, but neither ever followed up. Given that Adam and Marissa possessed some kind of real-life attraction to each other, I was hopeful these two would make it!
But throughout much of their relationship, Adam pushed Marissa to become the woman he wanted her to be, rather than appreciating the woman that she is. It became clear rather quickly that Adam wasn't looking for a partner. He was looking for a sidekick to bring along on all of his own life adventures. He had little to no curiosity about Marissa; he paid no mind to what she liked or who she was outside of the experiment, and he became obsessed with making her love pickle ball. (I wish I was joking.)
Marissa hardly ever pushed back on Adam's demands of going "full send" on everything they did together, allowing him to drag her along on all kinds of experiences that she didn't care for. She surprised us all when, on Decision Day, she accused him of burying his feelings too deep, and wasting his life away trying to optimize every single moment of every single day. She finally confirmed what viewers had assumed all along: For Marissa, their marriage had been a lonely and miserable experience.
"Deep down, I knew it wouldn't work the moment I tried to fix myself to be loved by you," she said. "So here I am, full sending it to a no."
The pair walked away as exes — but not before Adam could gift Marissa an ice cream maker to make "healthy protein ice cream." At the reunion, Adam and Marissa had more animosity toward each other than we had seen during the season, and Adam introduced his new girlfriend who cheered him on from the audience. (Some cast members didn't believe the authenticity of that relationship, alleging that it was merely a publicity stunt to help improve his image — and I share that skepticism!)
Shawn and Nikki
Nikki and Shawn were never going to stay married, and I think we all knew that from the moment Nikki walked down the aisle and failed to realize that Shawn, the only man standing near the altar, was her new husband.
Nikki was up front with Shawn, gently revealing that she didn't feel physically attracted to him. She felt encouraged, though, by the potential for their spark to grow, and she could see why the experts matched them. But Shawn seemed to have a hard time accepting a slow burning romance.
Shawn often pushed Nikki to be intimate, making things awkward even for viewers! He repeatedly asked her to go further than she was comfortable, but Nikki wasn't ready to make any big steps. Shawn seemed to be bothered by her level of attraction to him, and would take every chance he could to put Nikki in her place, once calling her a "Seattle 10" but a "New York seven."
In the end, Nikki had the last word: She presented Shawn with all of his flaws — he has a big ego, he sees emotion as a weakness, and his nature is quite vindictive — in a Decision Day speech that left no stone unturned. Shawn reacted by whining about their failure of a marriage, blaming everything on Nikki, and calling her "low EQ." To say the least, these two left on very bad terms, which was further exemplified at the fiery reunion, and they will not remain friends after this divorce.
Cameron and Michelle
From the start, Cameron and Michelle appeared to be two grown adults prepared to do what it takes to make a lifelong commitment to each other. They openly discussed their expectations about money after Michelle revealed that she had told the experts she hoped to be matched with someone with a much higher salary than Cameron makes. The conversation didn't end in fireworks or fighting. It was a moment for each partner to be clear about their expectations, and Michelle admitted that she had been misguided in making such a request — something that Cameron genuinely believed and accepted.
Later, Cameron struggled to feel worthy of Michelle's love. When he shrunk into himself, Michelle swooped in to support Cameron without making it about her. The pair went on a walk by the beach and ate lunch outside, where Cameron opened up about his confusing feelings. He loved Michelle and the marriage felt right, but he was worried he couldn't be all that she wanted him to be. Michelle reassured Cameron and listened to him without asking for anything in return.
And when the pair realized one of them would have to move so they could be together — Cameron lived in Portland while Michelle lived in Seattle — they each expressed willingness to make a change. Michelle fell in love with Cameron's childhood neighborhood in Portland, while Cameron saw his life in Portland as something worth leaving behind in order to pursue a future with Michelle.
In the end, I was thrilled to see both Cameron and Michelle agree to stay married on Decision Day. I was even more thrilled to find out that they were still together at the reunion! The pair is overcoming life's twists and turns together: Michelle shared that she recently had a hysterectomy, so the couple is now looking into surrogacy to start a family, and they announced they would be relocating to California. With a big move and a life-changing medical ordeal under their belts, what can't these two overcome?
Were you surprised by which couples broke up at the end of "Married at First Sight" Season 20? Hit the comments with your reactions to the finale outcomes and reunion updates!