Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas And Zatima Among Four Drama Series Renewed At Paramount+
Fear not, Paramount+ subscribers, more of your favorite guilty pleasures are on the way: the streamer has officially renewed "Tyler Perry's Zatima" for Season 6, "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" for Season 3, Carl Weber's "The Family Business" for Season 7, and Weber's "The Black Hamptons" for Season 3, TVLine has learned.
"Zatima," which wrapped its fourth season in July 2026 with Fatima and her unborn baby's lives once again hanging in the balance, returns for Season 5 later this year. The "Sistas" spin-off stars DeVale Ellis as Zac, Crystal Reneé Hayslett as Fatima, Nzinga Imani as Angela, Remington Hoffman as Bryce, Cameron Fuller as Nathan, and Guyviaud Joseph as Tony. A premiere date for the 16-episode sixth season of "Zatima" is not yet known.
Another series set in the "Sistas" universe, "Divorced Sistas" premiered in June 2025, wrapping the second half of its first season in May 2026. "Divorced Sistas" stars LeToya Luckett as Rasheda, Khadeen Indréa as Geneva, Porscha Coleman as Naomi, Briana Price as Tiffany, Jennifer Sears as Bridgette, DeVon Franklin as Pastor Jeff, Ronreaco Lee as William, and Robert Christopher Riley as Javon. A premiere date for the 16-episode third season of "Divorced Sistas" is not yet known, nor do we know when the show will return for Season 2.
Carl Weber's The Family Business and The Black Hamptons renewed
The longest-running show in the bunch, "The Family Business" returns for Season 6 on October 23, while a premiere date for the 10-episode seventh season is not yet known. The series stars Ernie Hudson as L.C., Valarie Pettiford as Chippy, Darrin Dewitt as Orlando, Javicia Leslie as Paris, Tami Roman as London, Sean Ringgold as Junior, Michael Jai White as Vegas, Arrington Foster as Rio, and Lisa Raye McCoy as Donna.
An adaptation of Carl Weber's novel of the same name, "The Black Hamptons" aired its Season 2 finale back in January 2024. The show stars Lamman Rucker as Anthony, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Carolyn, Elise Neal as Sydney, Brian White as Jeffery, Karon Riley as Malcolm, and Mike Merrill as Martin. A premiere date for the 10-episode third season of "The Black Hamptons" is not yet known.
Which of these shows' new seasons has you most excited? Drop a comment with your pick(s) below.