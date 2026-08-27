Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas And Zatima Among Four Drama Series Renewed At Paramount+

Fear not, Paramount+ subscribers, more of your favorite guilty pleasures are on the way: the streamer has officially renewed "Tyler Perry's Zatima" for Season 6, "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" for Season 3, Carl Weber's "The Family Business" for Season 7, and Weber's "The Black Hamptons" for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

"Zatima," which wrapped its fourth season in July 2026 with Fatima and her unborn baby's lives once again hanging in the balance, returns for Season 5 later this year. The "Sistas" spin-off stars DeVale Ellis as Zac, Crystal Reneé Hayslett as Fatima, Nzinga Imani as Angela, Remington Hoffman as Bryce, Cameron Fuller as Nathan, and Guyviaud Joseph as Tony. A premiere date for the 16-episode sixth season of "Zatima" is not yet known.

Another series set in the "Sistas" universe, "Divorced Sistas" premiered in June 2025, wrapping the second half of its first season in May 2026. "Divorced Sistas" stars LeToya Luckett as Rasheda, Khadeen Indréa as Geneva, Porscha Coleman as Naomi, Briana Price as Tiffany, Jennifer Sears as Bridgette, DeVon Franklin as Pastor Jeff, Ronreaco Lee as William, and Robert Christopher Riley as Javon. A premiere date for the 16-episode third season of "Divorced Sistas" is not yet known, nor do we know when the show will return for Season 2.