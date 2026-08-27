Casting News: Penn Badgley's Killer Prime Video Drama, Aquamarine Star Returns For Disney+ Series, And More
Two years after wrapping his five-season run as the murderous Joe Goldberg on Netflix's "You," Penn Badgley is ready to get back into the killing game.
Prime Video has greenlit a series adaptation of Benjamin Stevenson's 2022 novel "Everybody in My Family Has Killed Someone," Deadline reports, with Badgley cast in the lead role of Ern Cunningham.
"Set deep in the dense mountains of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, the series follows Ern, a mystery-writing expert who reluctantly attends a family reunion to welcome his brother Michael home from prison — the same brother Ern helped convict," reads the official logline. "When a frozen body appears and a snowstorm traps everyone inside, the deaths begin to mount. Everyone in his family has already killed someone – either by accident or otherwise."
David Hemingson ("Whiskey Cavalier") will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Badgley, Stevenson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jeanne Snow.
"I'm thrilled to be partnered with Fifth Season and Made Up Stories in bringing Ben's heartfelt and darkly hilarious whodunit to life," Hemingson says in a statement. "And we are so lucky to have Penn as our lead. I can't think of any actor better suited to bring Ern's intensity, brilliance and hilariously dry sense of humor to life."
In other casting news...
- Jake McDorman ("Limitless"), who played lifeguard Raymond in the 2006 movie "Aquamarine," will reprise his role in the pilot for a continuation series in development at Disney+, People reports. Should the pilot be ordered to series, McDorman will remain as a series regular. Kenzi Richardson ("Vampirina: Teenage Vampire") will also star as Coral, the human-mermaid offspring of Raymond and the film's titular mermaid. Other new cast members include Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton, and Annika Reese.
- Elizabeth Hurley ("The Royals") is joining the Season 2 cast of Peacock's "The 'Burbs" as a series regular, Deadline reports. Hurley will play Beverly Fisher, mother of Jack Whitehall's Rob.
- Musician André 3000 ("Dispatches From Elsewhere") and Academy Award nominee Cathy Moriarty will recur on Netflix's upcoming live-action series "Scooby-Doo: Origins," Deadline reports. No details on their characters are available.
- HBO's "I Love L.A." has added five guest actors — Katy O"Brian ("The Mandalorian"), Lindsay Sloane ("Playing House"), Michael Rispoli ("The Deuce"), Nelson Franklin ("Veep"), and Rajat Suresh ("Fallout") — to its Season 2 roster, Variety reports. No character details are available.