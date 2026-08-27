Casting News: Penn Badgley's Killer Prime Video Drama, Aquamarine Star Returns For Disney+ Series, And More

Two years after wrapping his five-season run as the murderous Joe Goldberg on Netflix's "You," Penn Badgley is ready to get back into the killing game.

Prime Video has greenlit a series adaptation of Benjamin Stevenson's 2022 novel "Everybody in My Family Has Killed Someone," Deadline reports, with Badgley cast in the lead role of Ern Cunningham.

"Set deep in the dense mountains of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, the series follows Ern, a mystery-writing expert who reluctantly attends a family reunion to welcome his brother Michael home from prison — the same brother Ern helped convict," reads the official logline. "When a frozen body appears and a snowstorm traps everyone inside, the deaths begin to mount. Everyone in his family has already killed someone – either by accident or otherwise."

David Hemingson ("Whiskey Cavalier") will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Badgley, Stevenson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jeanne Snow.

"I'm thrilled to be partnered with Fifth Season and Made Up Stories in bringing Ben's heartfelt and darkly hilarious whodunit to life," Hemingson says in a statement. "And we are so lucky to have Penn as our lead. I can't think of any actor better suited to bring Ern's intensity, brilliance and hilariously dry sense of humor to life."