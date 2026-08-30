5 Best Hal Williams TV Shows, Ranked

Hal Williams remains one of television's most quietly influential character actors, a familiar face whose warmth and presence helped define multiple eras of sitcom history. Rising to prominence during the 1970s, Williams' first breakout role came as Officer Smitty on "Sanford and Son," where his deadpan delivery made him an instant fan favorite.

A decade later, he cemented his place in TV history as Lester Jenkins on "227," bringing heart, humor, and charm to one of the era's most beloved ensemble family comedies. His career never slowed; Williams continued working steadily for more than five decades, ultimately giving his final performance in 2025 as Autry Tucker on the gender‑swapped reboot of "Matlock."

In a 2022 interview with Columbus Monthly, Williams reflected on his longevity with characteristic humility. "I've prided myself on choosing a profession where you don't have to stop working. You just get older as you work," he said. That philosophy guided a career that began somewhat unexpectedly in his 30s, when he left Columbus, Ohio after a divorce and headed to Los Angeles to pursue acting. More than 100 film and TV credits followed, including memorable roles in films such as "Private Benjamin" and "Guess Who."

Though Williams sadly died in July 2026, his legacy lives on through his five best TV shows, ranked below.