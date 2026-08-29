What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

📺 8 p.m. "Remembering Dolly: A Rhinestone Life" (CBS special)

🏆 8 p.m. Stellar Gospel Music Awards (BET)

📺 9 p.m. "Decades in Sports" docuseries finale (CNN)

📺 12 a.m. "Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special" (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

📺 "Furious" Season 1 finale (Hulu)

📺 "The Ridge" limited series finale (Acorn TV)

📺 8 p.m. "American Ninja Warrior" Season 18 finale (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" Season 1 finale (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island USA" Season 8 Reunion (Peacock)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

📺 "The Varnell Hill Show" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

The "Martin" spin-off is set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, with Tommy Davidson reprising his role as Varnell Hill, and Martin Lawrence appearing in a guest role.

📺 "Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel" (Hulu, four-episode binge)

The docuseries explores the murder-for-hire plot behind the killing of prominent law professor Dan Markel, unraveling a tangled story of family secrets, a contentious custody battle, and ex-lovers.

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of London" Reunion Special (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later" (ABC)

Featuring Derek Jeter, Jon Bon Jovi, Matthew Broderick, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Messier, Jon Stewart, and others, the special explores how sports and entertainment helped a grieving nation after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

📺 9 p.m. "Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks" finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Kitchen Undercover" Season 1 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "Ms. Pat Settles It" Season 3 finale (BET)

📺 9:30 p.m. "ComicView" Season 1 finale (BET)

🤣 "Jared Freid: The Family Plan" (Netflix comedy special)

🤣 10 p.m. "Comedian CP: Sunday After Six" (BET comedy special)

🎥 "Untold: Raygun – Breaking Badly" (Netflix documentary)

From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer Raygun recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

📺 "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

A comedic retelling of all three seasons of the landmark live-action series, this special revisits stories from the series in new and unexpected ways.

📺 9 p.m. "Botched Homes" (HGTV)

From shoddy workmanship to DIY fails, contractor and master craftsman Charlie Kawas rights the wrongs in South Florida's most botched renovations.

📺 10 p.m. "House of Stassi" Season 1 finale (Freeform)

🎥 "The Runner" (Prime Video movie)

A London-based lawyer (Gal Gadot) has her life shattered by a single call on her morning run: her son has been taken — and to get him back, she must keep running, obey every ruthless command, and trust no one; Damian Lewis co-stars.

🎥 "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" (Disney+)

🎥 "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" (Netflix documentary)

With firsthand accounts of the attacks and their aftermath, this thought-provoking documentary explores how 9/11 shaped a generation, 25 years later.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

📺 "Chad Powers" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)

📺 "The Gentlemen" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" series finale (MTV)

📺 8 p.m. "Restaurant Impossible: Last Call" Season 1 finale (Food Network)

📺 8 p.m. "Thursday Night College Football" Season 29 (ESPN)

📺 9 p.m. "Monsters of God" docuseries finale (HBO)

📺 10 p.m. "Impractical Jokers" midseason finale (TBS)

🎥 "Scary Movie 6" (Paramount+)

🎥 7 p.m. "Clash of the Thundermans" (Nickelodeon movie)

Youngest sibling Chloe develops a new and unpredictable superpower, causing the Hero League to demand they send her away to a superhero boarding school to learn to control it.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

📺 "Earle Meets World" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

The reality show follows "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 runner-up Alix Earle and her blended family.

📺 "On Campus: Game of the Week" (Netflix)

The series follows real college students at a different school each week as they experience the traditions, tailgates, and excitement surrounding a major college football matchup; new episodes drop Fridays ahead of the game and Sundays following the game.

📺 "The Program: Texas Tech" (Paramount+, four-episode binge)

Narrated by Dennis Quaid, the docuseries offers unprecedented access to the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program during one of the most consequential off-seasons in the history of the sport.

📺 "Silo" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Fox College Football Friday" Season 3 (Fox)

🎥 "Fuze" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Mayday" (Apple TV movie)

Ryan Reynolds stars as a U.S. Navy pilot stranded behind enemy lines during the Cold War who forms an unlikely alliance with a gruff ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh).

🎥 "Teenage Wasteland" (Netflix documentary)

In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact.

🎥 9 p.m. "Made in the West" (PBS documentary)

Narrated by country music icon Tanya Tucker, the film celebrates the functional art and enduring craftsmanship of the American West while exploring what is at stake as many of today's master artisans age out of their crafts.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

📺 12 p.m. "Big 12 College Football Series" Season 2 (TNT)

📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" Season 2 (Great American Family)

📺 10 p.m. "Mountain West College Football Series" Season 2 (The CW)

🎥 8 p.m. "Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Prelude to a Wedding" (Hallmark Channel movie)

When Gethsemane (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is invited to play at a wedding, she and Eamon (Risteard Cooper) find themselves involved in the death of a member of the bridal party.

🎥 8 p.m. "Surviving the Silence: The Roxanne Gay Story" (Lifetime movie)

When 12-year-old Roxane (Hilda Martin) moves with her family to what appears to be the ideal suburban community, her life is forever changed after a devastating act of sexual violence; Sunnii E. Bartee co-stars as Adult Roxanne, while Gay narrates.