Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series?
Seven actors are competing to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy this year — and no matter who wins, we'll see a new champ.
Last year's winner in this category, Jeff Hiller, is out of the running this time around since his HBO comedy "Somebody Somewhere" wrapped up a three-season run in 2024. We do have three returning nominees from last year's crop, though, starting with living legend Harrison Ford, who nabbed his second straight nod for his work as therapist Paul on Apple TV's "Shrinking." Ford's "Shrinking" co-star Michael Urie is also back for the second straight year as Jimmy's lawyer friend Brian.
Plus, Colman Domingo earned a repeat nod for playing Danny on Netflix's globetrotting comedy "The Four Seasons." (He also won a guest actor Emmy in 2022 for his work as sobriety coach Ali on "Euphoria," and is nominated in that category again this year for the role.)
Elsewhere in this category...
After getting passed over last year, Tyler James Williams is back in the mix with his fourth nomination for playing teacher Gregory Eddie on ABC's "Abbott Elementary." (He has yet to take home the win, however.) "Hacks" star Paul W. Downs also returns to the nominee list after a previous nod in 2024 for playing manager Jimmy on the HBO Max series. (He's won three Emmys, as well, for his work as writer and executive producer on the show.)
Rounding out the category are two veteran actors up for Apple TV freshmen series: Nick Offerman, for playing wrestler dad Jinx on "Margo's Got Money Troubles"; and Stephen Root, for playing crusty local Wyck on "Widow's Bay." (This is where we complain that Offerman somehow was never even nominated for playing Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation." Can you believe that? Because we sure can't.)
It looks like a wide-open field in the race for this Emmy — but which actor would you most like to see take home the prize? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.