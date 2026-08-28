Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series?

Seven actors are competing to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy this year — and no matter who wins, we'll see a new champ.

Last year's winner in this category, Jeff Hiller, is out of the running this time around since his HBO comedy "Somebody Somewhere" wrapped up a three-season run in 2024. We do have three returning nominees from last year's crop, though, starting with living legend Harrison Ford, who nabbed his second straight nod for his work as therapist Paul on Apple TV's "Shrinking." Ford's "Shrinking" co-star Michael Urie is also back for the second straight year as Jimmy's lawyer friend Brian.

Plus, Colman Domingo earned a repeat nod for playing Danny on Netflix's globetrotting comedy "The Four Seasons." (He also won a guest actor Emmy in 2022 for his work as sobriety coach Ali on "Euphoria," and is nominated in that category again this year for the role.)