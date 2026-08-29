How To Watch The 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 At Daytona

The regular season of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series is nearly at an end, with one final race before the postseason — once again called The Chase this year — begins. Season points leader Denny Hamlin hasn't won a race since his victory at Pocono on June 14, but his domination this season has still shored up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, with second-place Ryan Blaney far enough back in the points that even the most miraculous performance this weekend won't be able to give him the lead.

Even still, the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 should be quite a race, with seeding still up for grabs for many of the racers in contention for The Chase. While the top four (rounded out by Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick) have clearly set themselves above and beyond the pack, fifth through 16th have lots of room to shuffle around with the final race of the regular season. And with the new Chase format this year, every extra bit of seeding could make a big difference when it comes down to the 10 playoff races.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400, including where and when to tune in.