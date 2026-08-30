33 Years Ago Today: A Late-Night Legend Jumped Networks—and 23 Million People Watched

"Late Show with David Letterman" premiered on CBS on August 30, 1993. But before Letterman hosted the "Late Show," he hosted "Late Night with David Letterman" on NBC from February 1982 to June 1993. Why did he switch networks? Well, CBS offered him a deal that was too good to refuse.

In December 1992, CBS tried to poach either Jay Leno or David Letterman from NBC. It's not clear how much Leno was offered, but CBS offered Letterman a $14 million annual salary, as well as $25 million to Letterman's production company — not bad considering Letterman was making only $3 million annually at NBC. One NBC source told Entertainment Weekly at the time, "We did everything we could to keep both of them," but ultimately they chose to prioritize keeping Leno over Letterman.

Most importantly for Letterman, CBS offered something NBC couldn't: the 11:30 p.m. time slot. Over at NBC, Letterman was stuck with the later 12:30 a.m. time slot. He had hoped to move to "The Tonight Show" at 11:30 after Johnny Carson retired, but Leno (a frequent, popular guest host on Carson's show) was gifted the position instead. To get that 11:30 slot, Letterman's only option was to either wait until Leno left or switch networks entirely. "Trust me," head of NBC Warren Littlefield told EW. "This was always about the 11:30 time slot. Any other stuff was so infinitesimal it never mattered."