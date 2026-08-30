What Happened To The Cast Of I Dream Of Jeannie?
In 1965, NBC jumped on the magical sci-fi sitcom bandwagon and premiered "I Dream of Jeannie" as an answer to ABC's "Bewitched," which had premiered the year before. Barbara Eden stars as Jeannie, a female genie discovered by U.S. astronaut Major Anthony Nelson (Larry Hagman) while he's stranded on a beach one day. When he makes it back home, Major Nelson's life is changed forever as he's pulled into Jeannie's hijinks.
Eden was the lead and sole woman in the main cast of "I Dream of Jeannie" for its entire five-year, 139-episode run. The show only received one Emmy nomination in its tenure, but has earned a place in sitcom history thanks to the beloved Jeannie and the cultural conversation she sparked about censorship — as NBC insisted that Eden's navel remain covered. The show had very problematic elements and would never be made today, but it was a light-hearted escape in its time. When "I Dream of Jeannie" ended in 1970, a few cast members went on to take other roles that would become iconic in television history, while others' strongest legacies would remain the magical sitcom. Here's what happened to the cast of "I Dream of Jeannie" after the series ended.
Barbara Eden (Jeannie)
Barbara Eden turned 95 on August 23, 2026, and is the only member of the "I Dream of Jeannie" main cast to reach the milestone. While "I Dream of Jeannie" is her most iconic achievement, Eden's decades-long career is full of highlights. She broke in on a 1956 episode of "The Johnny Carson Show," and had guest spots on hits like "I Love Lucy," "Perry Mason," and "Father Knows Best" before landing her first series regular role as Loco Jones in "How to Marry a Millionaire" from 1957 to 1959. Following that series, she starred alongside Elvis Presley in 1960's "Flaming Star."
Eden's post-"I Dream of Jeannie" career highlights include her role as Stella Johnson in the 1978 film "Harper Valley P.T.A." Eden reprised the role for a TV series of the same name in the '80s. She also guest starred on her former co-star Larry Hagman's hit CBS show "Dallas" for five episodes between 1990 and 1991 and had a guest role as Aunt Irma on three episodes of the hit magical sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" between 2002 and 2003. A quote about whether she was typecast after "I Dream of Jeannie" in a 2017 Fox News interview epitomizes how she feels about her legacy. "'Jeannie' just so happens to be the [role] people remember and that's all right with me. She's easy to live with. I really like her," Eden said.
Larry Hagman (Tony Nelson)
Larry Hagman played Jeannie's "master," U.S. astronaut Tony Nelson on all 139 episodes of "I Dream of Jeannie" from 1965 to 1970. Tony is the uptight straight man in the duo. He takes his job seriously and is trying to live as normal a life as possible while keeping Jeannie's existence a secret. It was an open secret that Hagman was difficult on set of "I Dream of Jeannie," which Eden confirmed in an interview with the Emmys Foundation. She said they "clicked" on set and that he was a wonderful actor who she'd choose to work with again above anyone else. "I know he had a lot of problems when we were shooting [the show]. I think he had a love/hate thing with it," she confirmed when asked about his feelings on "I Dream of Jeannie."
Hagman would eventually move on to a role that not only elevated his fame, but put him at the center of the cliffhanger that would redefine the structure of the serialized soap opera: J.R. Ewing on CBS's "Dallas." The mystery of "Who shot J.R.?" became such a worldwide cultural phenomenon after the season finale of "Dallas" in 1980, Hagman told CBS News that, on a trip to London, Queen Elizabeth asked him for the hot spoiler, but he couldn't spill.
While he never reappeared in the "I Dream of Jeannie" TV movie revivals, Hagman revived his iconic, Emmy-nominated role of J.R. for TNT's "Dallas," and was in the middle of filming Season 2 when he died in November 2012 at 81.
Bill Daily (Major Roger Healey)
Ironically, comedian Bill Daily's first acting credit was for the "I Dream of Jeannie" competitor "Bewitched," although the character of Roger Healey, an eventual captain in the U.S. military and NASA astronaut, was his first substantial regular role. Roger is Tony's woman-crazy best friend who eventually learns about Jeannie. After discovering the secret, he's constantly trying to find ways to become Jeannie's "master."
Daily's career would soar to major heights after "I Dream of Jeannie." He landed a series regular role in the iconic "Bob Newhart Show" from 1972 to 1978, playing the Hartley family's next-door neighbor, Howard Borden. Howard is a ditzy commercial airline navigator whose struggles with everyday life fill the show with easy laughs. After "Newhart," Daily went on to have guest-starring roles in popular shows of the time like "CHiPS," "The Love Boat," and four episodes of the hit sitcom "ALF" between 1987 and 1989. He also reprised the role of Roger for the 1985 TV movie, "I Dream of Jeannie... Fifteen Years Later."
In an interview with the Emmys Foundation, Barbara Eden called Daily "irrepressible" and a "fabulous comic." Daily died in September 2018 at the age of 91. His last acting credit was GrandPa in the independent horror comedy "Horrorween," which also featured a cameo by Donald Trump.
Hayden Rorke (Dr. Alfred Bellows)
Sadly, Hayden Rorke — born William Henry Rorke — was the first "I Dream of Jeannie" cast member to die, passing away in 1987 at 76 years old. His greatest legacy was his role as NASA psychiatrist Dr. Alfred Bellows on the sci-fi sitcom. Despite his medical degree, Dr. Bellows could never quite explain all of the wild things that happened around Major Anthony Nelson. Per Woman's World, Rorke tried to achieve success independent of "Jeannie" at the end of the show's run, but he kept getting typecast. In fact, Dr. Bellows was one of two series regular roles he ever had.
Perhaps fittingly, it was also the final role he played before his death, reprising Dr. Bellows in NBC's 1985 reunion TV movie "I Dream of Jeannie... Fifteen Years Later." In the film, Tony (played by Wayne Rogers) decides to take a final NASA mission instead of retiring, which angers Jeannie enough to move out with their son and eventually get stuck in a bottle while Tony is in space. "Hayden was the linchpin, he kept us all together," Eden said in an Emmys Foundation interview. She described Rorke as a "fabulous actor" and a "wonderful human being." Some other credits later in his career included "The Love Boat" and the "Wonder Woman" TV series starring Lynda Carter.