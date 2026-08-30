What Happened To The Cast Of I Dream Of Jeannie?

Larry Hagman played Jeannie's "master," U.S. astronaut Tony Nelson on all 139 episodes of "I Dream of Jeannie" from 1965 to 1970. Tony is the uptight straight man in the duo. He takes his job seriously and is trying to live as normal a life as possible while keeping Jeannie's existence a secret. It was an open secret that Hagman was difficult on set of "I Dream of Jeannie," which Eden confirmed in an interview with the Emmys Foundation. She said they "clicked" on set and that he was a wonderful actor who she'd choose to work with again above anyone else. "I know he had a lot of problems when we were shooting [the show]. I think he had a love/hate thing with it," she confirmed when asked about his feelings on "I Dream of Jeannie."

Hagman would eventually move on to a role that not only elevated his fame, but put him at the center of the cliffhanger that would redefine the structure of the serialized soap opera: J.R. Ewing on CBS's "Dallas." The mystery of "Who shot J.R.?" became such a worldwide cultural phenomenon after the season finale of "Dallas" in 1980, Hagman told CBS News that, on a trip to London, Queen Elizabeth asked him for the hot spoiler, but he couldn't spill.

While he never reappeared in the "I Dream of Jeannie" TV movie revivals, Hagman revived his iconic, Emmy-nominated role of J.R. for TNT's "Dallas," and was in the middle of filming Season 2 when he died in November 2012 at 81.