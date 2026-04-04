As is the case for any decade, the 1960s produced some television classics, but that's not the whole story. TV from the 1960s included family sitcoms often associated more with the 1950s like "Leave It to Beaver" (which ran through 1963) that reflected traditional values. Magic was also in the air, as evidenced by the rise of goofy fantasy sitcoms like "Bewitched" and "The Addams Family." Television continued to innovate, with pioneering science fiction shows like "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" touching down in that decade.

Like all pop culture, these shows were products of their time. While great stories are timeless, many shows from the 1960s wouldn't be accepted by audiences — or even greenlit by producers -– were they proposed today. In some cases, these shows come off as offensive or politically incorrect. Other shows made in the 1960s, such as certain kinds of absurdist comedies, are just too silly to air in the 2020s. Take this trip down memory lane with us, as we discuss the '60s television shows that could never be made today.