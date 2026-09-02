William Shatner Was The Villain In This Failed Sherlock Holmes TV Adaptation

Despite featuring William Shatner as one of the most cunning Sherlock Holmes antagonists, the made-for-TV film "The Hound of the Baskervilles" was all but forgotten upon release.

Originally produced by ABC in 1972, the television adaptation of one of the most iconic Sherlock Holmes mysteries starred William Shatner as the devious George Stapleton opposite Stewart Granger's Holmes and Bernard Fox's Dr. Watson. ABC designed "The Hound of the Baskervilles" to be the first in a series of made-for-TV films starring famous fictional detectives, but when "The Hound of the Baskervilles" broadcast to low ratings and poor critical reception, the idea was abandoned.

The original "Hound of the Baskervilles" novel follows Holmes and Watson as they journey to the English countryside to investigate the possibility of a supernatural hound that haunts the prominent Baskerville family. Along the way, they encounter several intriguing characters, including Jack Stapleton — called George in the 1972 adaptation — the murderous seeker of the Baskerville fortune. Although the original "Hound of the Baskervilles" sparked a nationwide revival of interest in the Sherlock Holmes character, the story's legacy failed to fortify ABC's doomed 1972 adaptation — thrusting Shatner's depiction of a landmark Holmes villain into obscurity.