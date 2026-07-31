15 Best TV Shows Like Young Sherlock

One of the most revived and remixed fictional characters of all time, it's safe to say that, for as long as television exists as a medium, every generation of viewers will get their own Sherlock Holmes. It remains to be seen whether or not Amazon Prime Video's "Young Sherlock" will prove to be the definitive adaptation for today's audiences — given the first season was streamed for over 670 million minutes in its first week, we'd say it has a fair shot.

It's an explosive, devious, and refreshingly free adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective novels that expands what a "Sherlock Holmes" story can be. We've taken this expansive quality to heart in this list. Rather than simply recommend the many popular "Sherlock Holmes" series out there for your next watch, we've included a slew of Victorian thrillers, period dramas with lively, modern presentations, and a few crime dramas with the same sleek style Guy Ritchie brought to "Young Sherlock."