What To Watch Wednesday: LEGO Mandalorian Special, XL Big Brother, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Mandalorian" gets the LEGO treatment, "Big Brother" airs a supersized episode, and Gal Gadot stars in "The Runner."
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for September 2, 2026
Average Joe
Touch’s gun is missing and Imani’s nowhere to be found; Joe and the gang race to the carnival hoping to find Imani before Sipho does.
The Challenge
One team's attempt at clearing the air causes more drama than they intended; an argument between opposing teams puts one player in hot water.
Diarra From Detroit
Diarra plays cat and mouse with a new suspect in the Coney killings and tries to steal the treasure first.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian
A comedic retelling of all three seasons of the live-action series, this special revisits stories in new and unexpected ways.
Reacher
Fleeing the police, Reacher and Tamara head out-of-town to find the mysterious Ahlquist only to run into more trouble; Jacob and Plum deal with their own problems back in Philadelphia.
The Runner
A London-based lawyer (Gal Gadot) has her life shattered by a single call on her morning run: her son has been taken — and to get him back, she must keep running, obey every ruthless command, and trust no one; Damian Lewis co-stars.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
Ted Lasso
The ladies face off against Chelsea; Alice feels the pressure; Rebecca navigates a complicated dynamic.
Turning Point: Generation 9/11
With firsthand accounts of the attacks and their aftermath, this thought-provoking documentary explores how 9/11 shaped a generation, 25 years later.
America's Got Talent
One act advances straight to the finals with last night's Golden Buzzer; America's votes reveal which three acts from the previous night's show will move on and compete in the semi-finals.
Big Brother
This super-sized episode reveals who got eliminated during last week’s backyard twist. Afterward, this week’s Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions are played.
Jeopardy! Masters
Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 11 and 12.
MasterChef
The five remaining home cooks battle for a place in the finale by keeping up with Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Tiffany Derry as they recreate their signature dishes in real time.
Botched Homes
Series premiere: From shoddy workmanship to DIY fails, contractor and master craftsman Charlie Kawas rights the wrongs in South Florida's most botched renovations.
House of Stassi
Season 1 finale: Stassi's fight with her mom weighs heavily; Katie DJs emo night; Beau finds freedom; Teddy leaves Taylor behind.
Nation's Dumbest
As the final four contestants inch closer to winning the Nation's Dumbest trophy, the celebrities wonder whether it was actually a good idea to come on this show.
Next Gen NYC
After kicking off the ski trip with an awkward dinner, the group hopes a day on the slopes will melt away the tension; Charlie sparks a surprising conversation with Liam.
The Shards
Something turns rotten in the state of California, as two blackmail plots reveal two devastating secrets.
Totally '90s House
Beloved '90s icons compete to renovate kitchens stuck in the past.
The Ark
On Ark One, time takes on a whole new meaning; sinister forces are revealed on Homebase.