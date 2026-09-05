Why Supernatural's Creator Quit The Hit Show After Just 5 Seasons

"Supernatural" — the dark-fantasy behemoth starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester — ran for a whopping 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020, ending its run with 327 episodes. What a lot of people forget, though, is that a majority of those seasons clocked in at about 22 to 23 episodes each, which was a common length for primetime shows in the not-so-distant past. For "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke, those lengthy seasons became a tall order — which is why he bowed out after Season 5.

Starting with Season 6, Kripke passed the torch to writer and co-executive producer Sera Gamble, who took over as showrunner. During a Q&A hosted by Gamble on her official YouTube channel (via Entertainment Weekly), Kripke opened up about how the lengthy season grind simply took its toll. "People don't quite understand what 22 episodes are like," Kripke admitted. "When people really connect to the show, if they understood the absolute f***ing chaos that was happening to bring them something that they love, I think they'd be horrified."

While the show was still pleasing fans, Kripke started second-guessing himself behind the scenes. "The creative never suffered through the first four years. And I'm not saying it suffered in Season 5 but for the first time, I felt weirdly sloppier than I was in the past. That scared me," he explained. "My main primary goal in the room [in Season 5] was to get through the break because I had 22 [episodes] to do. Once that became one of my motivations, that really scared me."