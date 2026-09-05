What To Watch Saturday: New Haunted Harmony Mystery, Crossroad Springs Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Tamera Mowry-Housley returns for a fourth "Haunted Harmony" mystery, Lifetime tells "The Roxanne Gay Story," and "Crossroad Springs" Season 2 begins.
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Showtimes for September 5, 2026
Big 12 College Football Series
Season 2 premiere: Coastal Carolina visits West Virginia, live from Milan-Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.
UFC Fight Night: Parnasse vs. Hooker
Salahdine Parnasse and Dan Hooker go head-to-head in the event's main bout, live from Accor Arena in Paris.
Crossroad Springs
Season 2 premiere: Maggie and James launch a food pantry as a surprise arrival threatens to upend life in Crossroad Springs.
Fuze
A daring criminal operation is set in motion after an unexploded World War II bomb is unearthed at a busy construction site in London; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam Worthington star.
Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Prelude to a Wedding
When Gethsemane (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is invited to play at a wedding, she and Eamon (Risteard Cooper) find themselves involved in the death of a member of the bridal party.
Surviving the Silence: The Roxanne Gay Story
When 12-year-old Roxane (Hilda Martin) moves with her family to what appears to be the ideal suburban community, her life is forever changed after a devastating act of sexual violence; Sunnii E. Bartee co-stars as Adult Roxanne, while Gay narrates.
Mountain West College Football Series
Season 2 premiere: UNLV visits Hawai'i, live from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.