Storage Wars Cast Members You May Not Know Are Dead
For 18 seasons and counting, "Storage Wars" has followed an eclectic group of auction hunters as they scour abandoned storage units hoping to strike gold. The A&E reality series has turned many eccentric personalities into household names. However, behind the colorful banter, dramatic bidding wars, and exciting rummages through abandoned storage lockers, the series — and its spin-off "Storage Wars: Texas" — has experienced its share of behind-the-scenes tragedy.
While many fan favorites have come and gone throughout the years, several memorable personalities from the show have passed away, such as "Storage Wars" mainstay Darrell Sheets, who died in April 2026. Because reality television stars often fade quietly after leaving a hit series, fans might not realize that these familiar faces that once graced the TV screen are no longer with us. Here's a look back at the "Storage Wars" cast members who have died.
Mark Balelo
Mark Balelo made an impression on "Storage Wars" as a recurring buyer during Seasons 2 through 4. He was known for always showing off just how deep his pockets were, dropping massive sums of money to outbid his competitors, often ruffling their feathers in the process. Speaking of pockets, he was also known for his flashy suits and confident swagger. It's no wonder his fellow bidders dubbed him "Rico Suave." Offscreen, he was a seasoned business owner who ran Balelo Auctions and several other retail liquidation businesses in Southern California.
According to reports from CBS News and LAist, Balelo died by suicide on February 11, 2013, at the age of 40. He was found dead inside his running vehicle parked at his business in Simi Valley, California. His death — which was ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning — occurred just days after he had been arrested on drug-related charges.
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Morris Moe Prigoff
Dr. Morris "Moe" Prigoff was a regular on "Storage Wars: Texas," appearing across all three seasons of the spin-off. Nicknamed "The Doc" by his fellow bidders, Prigoff was a podiatrist for over four decades with a reputation for his "wonderful care and generous, fun-loving spirit," as stated in his obituary. But he also had one major hobby: He was always on the hunt for unique art, vintage furniture, and unusual antiques. On the show, he established a camaraderie with Mary Padian, often teaming up with her as they hunted for quirky items to restore and sell at his Dallas boutique, River Regency.
Per his official obituary, Prigoff passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 66 following a prolonged six-year illness. He was cared for at home by his wife of 19 years, Michela, whom he lovingly referred to as his "wife for life." Prigoff is survived by his daughter Gina Leonard, son-in-law Paul, grandsons Gavin and Zachary, sisters Rosella Heumann and Suzanne Achleitner, step-son Chase, and many nieces and nephews.
Gunter Nezhoda
Gunter Nezhoda became part of the "Storage Wars" family in Season 8 as a recurring guest alongside his son, Rene Nezhoda, a prominent buyer who owned the thrift store operation, "The Bargain Hunters." Gunter — who teamed up with Rene — was a hit with viewers thanks to his signature humor and fatherly banter. Outside of reality television, Nezhoda was also a multi-talented artist. Not only was he a musician and photographer, when he wasn't appearing as himself on "Storage Wars," he was an actor on the side. If you take a quick look at his IMDb, you'll see he took on roles in a variety of indie film productions.
As reported by TMZ and UNILAD, Nezhoda passed away on March 21, 2023, at the age of 67. Rene confirmed that Gunter died peacefully in his sleep at a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a six-month battle with lung cancer. Rene also shared the sad news with followers on social media, which triggered a flood of replies from "Storage Wars" fans who paid tribute.
Darrell Sheets
From its very first season through Season 15, the late Darrell Sheets was a "Storage Wars" staple, who was known to boast about finding four original Pablo Picasso sketches and valuable comic book collections inside storage units. During Season 3's finale, one of Sheets' most memorable moments occurred when he bought a $3,600 storage locker that ended up containing original paintings from Mexican artist Frank Gutierrez. The lucky haul was appraised at $300,000, making it one of the most lucrative finds in the show's history. He was also known for his catchphrase — "This is the WOW factor!" — and being somewhat of a risk-taker with his high-limit bids — hence his nickname, "The Gambler."
After appearing in 163 episodes, Sheets called it quits in 2023 and moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he opened an antique shop. Sheets died on April 22, 2026, at the age of 67. Local authorities and the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home. Not long after his death was reported, A&E released the following statement about the tragedy (via People): "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."