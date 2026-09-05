Storage Wars Cast Members You May Not Know Are Dead

Mark Balelo made an impression on "Storage Wars" as a recurring buyer during Seasons 2 through 4. He was known for always showing off just how deep his pockets were, dropping massive sums of money to outbid his competitors, often ruffling their feathers in the process. Speaking of pockets, he was also known for his flashy suits and confident swagger. It's no wonder his fellow bidders dubbed him "Rico Suave." Offscreen, he was a seasoned business owner who ran Balelo Auctions and several other retail liquidation businesses in Southern California.

According to reports from CBS News and LAist, Balelo died by suicide on February 11, 2013, at the age of 40. He was found dead inside his running vehicle parked at his business in Simi Valley, California. His death — which was ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning — occurred just days after he had been arrested on drug-related charges.

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