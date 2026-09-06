Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Tried To Kill A Major TNG Storyline Because Of One Character

As the creator of "Star Trek," Gene Roddenberry was innately tapped into the plotlines that made up the greater universe of the franchise — but sometimes, he didn't exactly see the vision, like when he tried to kill a major storyline on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" over one character. Somehow, Roddenberry didn't see Worf, key Klingon Starfleet officer and Federation ambassador to Qo'noS, as a major character on TNG, so he — and nearly he alone — was against centering the show's Season 4 finale around the start of a Klingon civil war.

"In Gene's mind, Worf was a character that he put on the bridge just to put into the background so that you could comment on the fact that the Klingons and the Federation were at peace now," executive producer Rick Berman told the episode's writer, Ronald D. Moore, during development, according to the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.

The creatives surrounding Roddenberry were not on his side. "I know we all see it differently," Berman added of Michael Dorn's character. "But ... Gene doesn't want to do a whole cliffhanger about him."