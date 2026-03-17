Premiering in 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reinvigorated the "Star Trek" franchise on television and arguably surpassed its predecessor in terms of quality. Set approximately a century after the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," the show followed the Enterprise-D, commanded by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) as it explored the cosmos. In between the science fiction wonder and bouts of action and intrigue, the series featured philosophically probing episodes with existential and moral themes. Running for seven seasons, the show concluded in 1994, with its main cast returning to continue the series' story in four feature films.

"The Next Generation" is one of the best TV shows streaming on Paramount+, but not all of its seasons are created equal. In fact, looking at the series objectively, it's fair to say that some seasons might even be considered lackluster in retrospect. With that in mind, we're ranking the series accordingly, looking at which sets of episodes hold up noticeably better than others. Here is every "Star Trek: The Next Generation" season ranked from worst to best across the series' seven-season run.