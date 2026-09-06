A '70s Sitcom Character Inspired One Of Arrested Development's Funniest Running Jokes

"Arrested Development" featured some outrageous character pairings in its 84 episodes, but the wildest might be magician Gob Bluth (Will Arnett) and his Black ventriloquist's dummy, Franklin Delano Bluth. Franklin is Gob's mouthpiece for racial slurs and insults (often censored for broadcast and streaming), and gets the performer in trouble with his family and community groups. But according to Arnett, Franklin has an origin story that goes back decades.

In an article published by Vulture in 2013, Arnett said "I had always wanted to do a ventriloquist" and cited the characters of Chuck and his dummy, Bob, from "Soap" (Jay Johnson) as inspiration. "I worked for the producers of that show for many years, so I knew it very well, and I just always loved the idea," Arnett revealed. "So we gave Gob a Black puppet he would offend people with." While Arnett didn't adopt Chuck's delusion that his dummy partner was real, the rest of the Bluths sometimes addressed Franklin independently of Gob. It's one of many similarities between the two pairs of characters, and the throughline from "Soap" to "Arrested Development" is easy to trace.