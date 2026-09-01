What To Watch Tuesday: Martin Spin-Off Begins, Kenan Judges Talent, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "The Varnell Hill Show" premieres, Kenan Thompson guest-judges "America's Got Talent," and Savannah Guthrie plays "Password."
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Showtimes for September 1, 2026
Jared Freid: The Family Plan
From vacationing with his parents to a Karen video that hits close to home, the comedian keeps his issues in the family in this stand-up special.
Untold: Raygun – Breaking Badly
From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer Raygun recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed — in this documentary.
The Varnell Hill Show
Series premiere: The "Martin" spin-off is set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, with Tommy Davidson reprising his role as Varnell Hill, and Martin Lawrence appearing in a guest role.
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel
The four-part docuseries explores the murder-for-hire plot behind the killing of prominent law professor Dan Markel, unraveling a tangled story of family secrets, a contentious custody battle, and ex-lovers.
America's Got Talent
Acro Canine Crew, Daniel Alvarez, Elsie, Guy Kelton Jones, Herwan Legaillard, Holland & Sienna, Isaac Atkins, Kameron Marshall, Lai Noelle, Maria, and Pynk Beard perform in the third week of live quarterfinals; Kenan Thompson steps in for Simon Cowell as a guest judge.
Jeopardy! Masters
Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 9 and 10.
Kitchen Nightmares
Gordon steps in to help a struggling diner in a small town rediscover their recipe for success.
The Real Housewives of London
The reunion explodes early as loyalties are questioned; Juliet M. ends up in the firing line.
9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later
Featuring Derek Jeter, Jon Bon Jovi, Matthew Broderick, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Messier, Jon Stewart, and others, the special explores how sports and entertainment helped a grieving nation after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Beat Shazam
The tables are turned as teachers take the test! Which team will earn a gold star and a shot at the million-dollar prize?
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks
Docuseries finale: Training camp comes to a close as the regular season approaches.
Kitchen Undercover
Season 1 finale: Untrained cooks, a filthy kitchen, and roaches have Mami Mosas racing to turn things around before the Health Department shuts them down.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Season 3 finale: Ms. Pat presides over cases involving a tooth, a ferret, and a printing press.
ComicView
Season 1 finale: Ian Lara recalls the perks of dating rich and old; Cousin Tiera revisits the trauma of bathing with cousins; Blaq Ron celebrates becoming the kind of man his father raised him to be.
Cocktail Wars
"Everything On the Menu" host Braun Strowman stops by to enjoy a flavor explosion.
Comedian CP: Sunday After Six
From the hilarious realities of fatherhood and relationships to the wild situations you couldn’t make up if you tried, the stand-up comic turns everyday life into comedy gold in this special.
Password
Savannah Guthrie joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.