WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Martin Spin-Off Begins, Kenan Judges Talent, And More

By Claire Franken
Martin Lawrence and Tommy Davidson Paramount+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "The Varnell Hill Show" premieres, Kenan Thompson guest-judges "America's Got Talent," and Savannah Guthrie plays "Password."

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Showtimes for September 1, 2026

ET

Jared Freid: The Family Plan

Netflix

From vacationing with his parents to a Karen video that hits close to home, the comedian keeps his issues in the family in this stand-up special.

Untold: Raygun – Breaking Badly

Netflix

From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer Raygun recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed — in this documentary.

The Varnell Hill Show

Paramount+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: The "Martin" spin-off is set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, with Tommy Davidson reprising his role as Varnell Hill, and Martin Lawrence appearing in a guest role.

Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel

Hulu

The four-part docuseries explores the murder-for-hire plot behind the killing of prominent law professor Dan Markel, unraveling a tangled story of family secrets, a contentious custody battle, and ex-lovers.

ET

America's Got Talent

NBC

Acro Canine Crew, Daniel Alvarez, Elsie, Guy Kelton Jones, Herwan Legaillard, Holland & Sienna, Isaac Atkins, Kameron Marshall, Lai Noelle, Maria, and Pynk Beard perform in the third week of live quarterfinals; Kenan Thompson steps in for Simon Cowell as a guest judge.

Jeopardy! Masters

ABC

Top-ranked contestants — including Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer — compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal Games 9 and 10.

Kitchen Nightmares

Fox

Gordon steps in to help a struggling diner in a small town rediscover their recipe for success.

The Real Housewives of London

Bravo SEASON 1 REUNION

The reunion explodes early as loyalties are questioned; Juliet M. ends up in the firing line.

ET

9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later

ABC

Featuring Derek Jeter, Jon Bon Jovi, Matthew Broderick, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Messier, Jon Stewart, and others, the special explores how sports and entertainment helped a grieving nation after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Beat Shazam

Fox

The tables are turned as teachers take the test! Which team will earn a gold star and a shot at the million-dollar prize?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks

HBO

Docuseries finale: Training camp comes to a close as the regular season approaches.  

Kitchen Undercover

Food Network

Season 1 finale: Untrained cooks, a filthy kitchen, and roaches have Mami Mosas racing to turn things around before the Health Department shuts them down.

Ms. Pat Settles It

BET

Season 3 finale: Ms. Pat presides over cases involving a tooth, a ferret, and a printing press. 

ET

ComicView

BET

Season 1 finale: Ian Lara recalls the perks of dating rich and old; Cousin Tiera revisits the trauma of bathing with cousins; Blaq Ron celebrates becoming the kind of man his father raised him to be.

ET

Cocktail Wars

E!

"Everything On the Menu" host Braun Strowman stops by to enjoy a flavor explosion.

Comedian CP: Sunday After Six

BET

From the hilarious realities of fatherhood and relationships to the wild situations you couldn’t make up if you tried, the stand-up comic turns everyday life into comedy gold in this special.

Password

NBC

Savannah Guthrie joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.

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