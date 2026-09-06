15 Best HBO Shows Of The 2010s, Ranked

If HBO helped set the parameters for the Golden Age of Television with its early-2000s masterpieces, the network's 2010s output similarly reflects a trend of its era — namely, the broadening scope of what great television could be, with "prestige TV" no longer operating as shorthand for a couple of ultra-acclaimed shows, and instead referring to the appetite for quality and innovation that became the tonic of the whole industry.

The best HBO shows of the 2010-2019 period run the gamut from quiet humanist dramas to dark antihero thrillers to riotous comedies, sometimes simultaneously. The story they tell, collectively, is the story of a flourishing medium acquiring the confidence to take greater and greater risks, and thereby yielding unquantifiable rewards. Here is a ranking of the 15 best HBO shows of the 2010s to prove it, with only seasons aired within the decade itself being considered.