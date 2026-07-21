5 Best HBO Sitcoms Ever Made, Ranked
HBO is known for being the home of prestige TV, with drama series like "Succession" and comedies like "Hacks" frequently graced with awards buzz. Still, the network is stacked in its selection of sitcoms. From "Silicon Valley" to "Veep," HBO has made audiences laugh and become attached to fictional characters over and over again.
Some of the all-time best sitcoms to grace our screens offer pertinent (and hilarious) commentary on politics, fame, and coming-of-age hardships that you can either relate to or find utterly relevant. HBO's original programming also defies genre norms, allowing episodes to exceed the 20-minute format and making room for uncensored jokes.
That unfiltered approach to comedy is what makes the network's sitcoms stand out and deliver on smart humor that appeals to an adult audience. With so many stellar shows worth watching, here are a few HBO sitcoms that are so good that they stand the test of time.
5. The Comeback
Lisa Kudrow is a 2026 Emmy Awards nominee, so it feels fitting to spotlight her underrated HBO sitcom, "The Comeback." The "Friends" alum created the series alongside Michael Patrick King to explore the hardships that actors face when it comes to longevity in Hollywood. "The Comeback" follows a B-list TV star named Valerie (Kudrow) who is trying her best to stay relevant. That's why she accepts a reality show proposition in addition to starring in an uninspired sitcom called "Room and Board."
In between filming scenes and learning lines, Valerie makes a fool of herself on set to attract viewers to her reality show, which is focused on her career resurgence. The protagonist is aware that she deserves more, but she allows others to laugh at her misery if it means that she gets claim to fame. The HBO comedy came out in 2005, and many would agree that it was ahead of its time. Years later, "The Comeback" wrapped in March 2026 with glowing reviews and a pertinent outlook on the entertainment industry.
4. Insecure
Issa Rae's sitcom "Insecure" is a peak TV treasure, and it follows a Black woman in her late 20s just trying to figure it out. Issa Dee (Rae) is experiencing a quarter-life crisis. She works at a non-profit in LA where she's often ridiculed by her peers, especially since she is the only person of color in the room. Apart from this, Issa notices that her relationship with her live-in boyfriend is reaching a dead end. Although her life hasn't turned out the way she envisioned, she's not the only one experiencing similar dilemmas.
"Insecure" is as much about Issa as it is about her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) and her long-term boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis). All of them are coming to terms with what happiness and personal fulfillment mean to them. Rae might not reinvent the wheel with this sitcom, but her sense of humor shines through, especially when she tackles mental health and racism.
3. Silicon Valley
"Silicon Valley" is a clever comedy series about the tech world, following a group of engineers and coders as they try to build a company from the ground up. In an industry like this, many founders are set up to fail, but that doesn't stop them from carrying on with the hustle. Whenever Richard Hendricks' (Thomas Middleditch) startup, Pied Piper, is close to achieving success, a new obstacle emerges, leading him and his team to find innovative ways to stand out in a competitive environment.
The HBO sitcom is loosely based on Mike Judge's own short-lived attempt at building a tech startup in the '80s. With direct input from tech experts like Stanford professor Tsachy Weissman in the writers' room, the series found the perfect balance between technical authenticity and razor-sharp humor.
Those who enjoyed "The Social Network" and are looking for a more satirical take on it will surely enjoy what "Silicon Valley" has to offer. The series pokes fun at the tech billionaire culture in the Valley, while also showing Hendricks building genuine friendships with his peers in such a cutthroat industry.
2. Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry David might've struck gold when he co-created "Seinfeld," but his comedic chops are even more noticeable in his HBO sitcom, "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The series focuses on a fictionalized version of Larry, after he has been practically retired from TV writing. Every episode is shot in a mockumentary style and follows the main character in his day-to-day mishaps.
Whenever something bothers him, Larry will call it out. He is grumpy and likely the last person you'd want to cross paths with, but that's also part of his charm. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is known for having several improvised scenes and guest appearances, which add to the sitcom's overall appeal.
If there is a TV show where actors are most likely to break character, it's this one. The series' scripts would typically be 7 pages long, with an outline of the scenes rather than having them written word-for-word.
1. Veep
There is no denying that "Veep" remains one of the most award-winning HBO sitcoms, and with good reason. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a stand-out performer as Selina Meyer, a U.S. vice president who wrestles with her role in the White House. Although she is in a position of power, she can only do so much to inspire change. Selina is instead supposed to deal with a hectic social calendar and mundane tasks that will uphold her public image. Her day-to-day is all about handling internal corruption and trying to maintain a cordial relationship with the chief executive.
"Veep" looks at politics through a critical lens, with Dreyfus' character initially hopeful to use her platform to help people and further democracy. When she steps into power, she sees how flawed the political system is and how little she can do to make things right. The series is hilarious and even more pertinent today than when it premiered on HBO in 2012.