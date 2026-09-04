What To Watch Friday: Silo Wraps, Ryan Reynolds And Kenneth Branagh In Mayday, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Silo" wraps Season 3, Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh team up in "Mayday," and the "Jeopardy! Masters" semifinals continue.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for September 4, 2026
Dark Matter
The search for a new home starts again; Amanda and Ryan set off on a quest.
Earle Meets World
Series premiere: The reality show follows "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 runner-up Alix Earle and her blended family.
Fuze
A daring criminal operation is set in motion after an unexploded World War II bomb is unearthed at a busy construction site in London; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam Worthington star.
Instadocs: The Decoy Plane
The documentary unpacks what happened during a returning flight from Turkey after President Trump boarded Air Force One, then slipped off the plane into a catering truck, and secretly boarded a different aircraft.
Mayday
Ryan Reynolds stars as a U.S. Navy pilot stranded behind enemy lines during the Cold War who forms an unlikely alliance with a gruff ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh).
The Program: Texas Tech
Narrated by Dennis Quaid, the docuseries offers unprecedented access to the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program during one of the most consequential off-seasons in the history of the sport.
Silo
Season 3 finale: A leader wakes to a new world.
Teenage Wasteland
In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact.
Big Brother
Jerry O'Connell, Taylor Hale, and Derrick Levasseur break down the latest happenings inside the "BB28" house.
Fox College Football Friday
Season 3 premiere: Fresno State visits USC, live from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Jeopardy! Masters
Six notable "Jeopardy!" champions compete in Games 3 and 4 of the semifinals.
Conan O'Brien Must Go
Conan brings Sona to Morocco to get argan oil — but first she must survive a sand burial, a camel ride, and a rickety rental car.
Fightland
Duke prepares for his long-awaited shot at revenge, while others take matters into their own hands.
Made In the West
Narrated by country music icon Tanya Tucker, the documentary celebrates the functional art and enduring craftsmanship of the American West while exploring what is at stake as many of today's master artisans age out of their crafts.
Anna Pigeon
Anna fights for survival while her friends race to uncover what happened to her.